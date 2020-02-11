advertisement

A 44-year-old alcohol driver, Angus, found slumped behind the wheel of her car in the middle of a rural road, was fined and banned.

Fiona Thompson, from Church Street, Carnoustie, appeared before Sheriff Derek Reekie in Forfar.

She pleaded guilty to driving on the B9128 Forfar road in Muirdrum, near Craichie, on November 23.

His alcohol level was 100 micrograms – four and a half times the legal limit of 22.

Tax MP Laura McGillvery said occupants of another vehicle saw Thompson stop in the middle of the road around 10:30 p.m. with his car headlights on and the engine running.

Police were called and noticed that Thompson smelled strongly of alcohol, was unstable on his feet, and was saying his words.

On the way to Dundee police headquarters, the accused said to the police, “Please take me home. I don’t drink normally, honestly. “

Thompson’s lawyer said his client “stupidly and inexplicably” decided to drive that night.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Thompson, “I can see in the report the circumstances that led to your driving.

“Using alcohol to cope with your situation may be your choice, but driving is a very bad choice and your ability has been severely impaired due to high reading.”

Thompson was fined £ 600 and disqualified for 16 months.

