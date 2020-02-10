advertisement

Dara O’Shea scored his first goal for West Brom on Sunday. The Irish Under-21 international bowed to Kamil Grosicki’s corner in the 84th minute and beat Millwall 2-0. The result was that West Brom had a four point lead at the top of the championship.

“I can’t put it into words,” said the 20-year-old on the West Brom website.

“It was a great couple of weeks for me and even joining the team was a big deal for me and a dream came true.

“To score my first goal … I always dreamed of it, but I never thought it would actually come. I grumbled, but the main thing was to get the win here under difficult conditions and try to get back in Ride to come.

“I didn’t know I had scored. I knew I had a good connection and it was heading towards the goal, but I looked around in disbelief that it had gone in. But then I saw the boys partying and I was able to don’t believe. My girlfriend was here today, that was nice. “

The Dubliner, who made his senior debut this season, has started the last three games on the right.

“It was definitely one of our best performances this season and that’s the way leagues win,” he continued.

“We knew what we had to do today and we knew the conditions and pitch were not that good. We also knew that Millwall was a tough team. But we started the game brilliantly and also the second half that really set the tone. “

“It wasn’t exactly the easiest game today, but I like these games a lot because it shows everyone’s character when we pull through. The wind wasn’t that good, but what can you do? It was the same for Millwall, though we did better. ” , “

Photo by Harry Murphy / Sportsfile

