FDC member Moses Byamugisha said he would run for president in 2021 (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Moses Byamugisha, who announced Monday that he will run for president in 2021, said he had not yet spoken to his party, the Forum for Democratic Change, about his decision.

Byamugisha, who announced his offer at the Speke Hotel, said he hoped his party would accept his decision.

“I have not yet explained to the FDC but they have not yet understood what I am doing. My responsibility is to conduct a transparent operation. At the end of the day, I hope that FDC will publish a roadmap. The party is under task and this will be proven by the way they treat young leaders, “he said in an interview on Tuesday January 14, 2020.

Byamugisha also said he has over 18 years of political experience, a feat he said, can help him take power.

“It has been 18 years since I entered politics, I was recruited during the days of the reform program. Over time, we have worked and grown alongside strong men and women who have inspired us to do the donkey work that will bring change to this country. I have gained the necessary experience and knowledge that the forces of change would like, ”he said.

“From the FDC party where I come from, the dominant opinion in terms of strategic thinking is that the Museveni that we know cannot organize an election that he is ready to lose. My decision to participate in this race does not depend not the idea of ​​being declared the winner and of collecting many votes. We must try to use these opportunities to go out and mobilize the public on things beyond the elections, “he added.

Byamugisha said his presidential candidacy should inspire all other young people to hold leadership positions.

“There have not been many good examples in this country where a good young leader stands up and tries to question the status quo inside and outside the party.”

