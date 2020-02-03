advertisement

On February 8, Karolina Ó Beacháin will vote for the first time in an Irish general election. Polish woman Ó Beacháin became an Irish citizen four years ago because she wanted to vote.

“I could not imagine not voting here, it is now my country. I am a native Pole, but I can choose to be Irish. I previously voted in the locals, but the fact that I could not vote in the generals was not a matter of course. How could I influence? “

Ms. Ó Beacháin is one of the 5,072 Poles who have become Irish citizens in the past four years. Since 2016, 32,247 people from all over the world have become citizens of this country. You are all entitled to vote, but have taken the time to register? How interested are our new citizens in Irish politics?

“People in less affluent areas find it difficult to get [election] information. The same applies to younger people, and new citizens would also fall into this category. ”

Like all Irish, new citizens who have not been included in the 2019-2020 electoral register can only vote on Saturday if they have added their name to the additional register by January 22.

While many new Irish nationals are Polish, the Department of Justice states that between 2016 and 2019, 2,891 Romanians, 2,837 Indians, 2,067 Nigerians, 1,974 UK citizens and 1,604 Filipinos acquired citizenship.

Since 2016, more than 1,200 Latvians and Pakistanis have also become Irish citizens, followed by around 900 Brazilians and Chinese.

Almost half of the adults who achieved Irish citizenship in 2019 – around 2,627 people – lived in Dublin, according to the Department of Justice.

Another 1,342 new citizens were based in Leinster; 1,125 lived in Münster; 407 lived in Connacht and 193 in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Dr. Adrian Kavanagh of Maynooth University says that regardless of whether they have acquired citizenship, people only vote when they take root.

“The longer you live in an area, the better you know the local problems. If you’ve spent 70 years in West Offaly, you know very well what candidates and backgrounds they have. But if you’re new to an area, you will You didn’t respond to it. “

The theory of election costs – that is, a person’s access to information related to an election – also plays an important role in determining whether or not they are participating in the election.

“Wealthy areas are more tied to better education and it is easier to get information about polls. People in less affluent areas find it difficult to obtain this information. The same applies to younger people, and new citizens would also fall into this category. “

‘Our system is based on the idea that people live at the same address and don’t move. It has not kept pace with the reality of Ireland today. ”

Prof. Mary Gilmartin, who specializes in migration and mobility at Maynooth University, is more positive about the turnout of new Irish citizens, especially among Poles. “EU citizens have fairly similar rights, so it is something that would motivate many to seek Irish citizenship if they are unable to vote.”

While EU citizens are eligible to vote in local elections, Prof. Gilmartin believes that many are reluctant to get involved until they have Irish citizenship.

“They feel like they don’t really have a vote. There is also limited power at the local level, so it is pretty exclusive for people not to have a vote in the Dáil election.”

However, ambiguity about the registration and location of the local polling station could be an obstacle for many. Many new Irish citizens will have voted against the decision to hold the 2020 general election in such a short time before the new electoral register came into force.

“We also know that migrants are much more likely to live in rented apartments. Our system is based on the idea that people live at the same address and do not move. It hasn’t kept pace with the reality of Ireland today. “

“It’s the same crisis”

The chairman of the Polonia Barnaba Dorda forum noted that the Polish community in Ireland is far more politically involved in these elections than ever before. “The Poles are now based here, which makes national politics more attractive to them. They want to have a say in what’s going on at the national level. “

Housing shortages, childcare costs and access to health care are issues that also affect the Irish-Polish community, Dorda says. “It is the same crisis for the Poles in Ireland as for the Irish.”

Following the announcement of the 2020 general election, Forum Polonia launched a campaign calling on Polish citizens of Ireland to register to vote. “We try to encourage people to think about what is important for their lives here and to talk to politicians about their concerns,” says Dorda.

‘The new Irish have different political views; there should be a place for them in each party

Ms. Ó Beacháin, a Green Party campaign leader in Dublin, in the northwestern United States, does not believe that many new citizens will take part in these elections. If political parties do not actually target these communities and incorporate their needs into political commitments, new Irish citizens are unlikely to be interested in national politics, she says.

“The parties do not really address the problems of the new Irish, they do not recognize the different challenges that we face as bilingual classes for our children. However, there is a lack of targeting, also with regard to messaging.”

While only a few immigrant candidates were able to secure seats in the 2019 local elections, Ms. Ó Beacháin believes that it is almost impossible for similar candidates to win the general election. “You have to break through another glass ceiling. You have to work for many years to be selected. It takes so long to break this circle. Even if someone works very hard, you need local connections like “I knew your father or your grandfather”.

Choosing only two immigrant candidates for Dáil Éireann would create a government agency that new Irish citizens could identify with, Ms Ó Beacháin said. “The new Irish have different political views. There should be a place for them at every party. “

