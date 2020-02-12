Former Irish striker Kevin Doyle said Shane Long should “definitely” be in the Irish squad to contest the crucial duel between Euro 2020 and Slovakia in March.

Doyle spoke to Ladbrokes about the buildup pod and said he couldn’t believe Shane Long wasn’t in the last squad of the Irish 2020 Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

Long was removed from Mick McCarthy’s 23-man squad for the first time before a crucial home game against Switzerland in September, and Doyle said he couldn’t believe the decision didn’t cause any excitement.

“I couldn’t believe that there was no major problem that he wasn’t in this squad – a seasoned Premier League player over the years. It was only brushed over in the end. I tried to bring it up, but no you wanted to talk about it.

“His pace alone is far above what we have. He has experience – if he had been in one of the last squads, he would have had more goals than the rest of the team combined. And he is a Premier League striker who plays. “

The Southampton striker has been in excellent shape in recent weeks, scoring two goals in his last four starts. Doyle believes that he still has a lot to offer the Irish team.

However, Long’s influence on the Irish team goes far beyond his ability to score, according to his former teammate.

“He may not score himself, but he creates opportunities for the players and makes the defenders nervous because they know they can’t overdo it.

“Each of the Southampton strikers who played with him will appreciate what he does for them. He takes a lot of pressure off other players and gives other guys a reward. Danny Ings has had a fantastic season and I can honestly say it. ” assure yourself that much of it has to do with Shane. Most of his goals were achieved while playing with Shane. “

Southampton has reportedly offered a new contract due to its shape, and Doyle believes Long should face Slovakia in March.

Former Wolves and Reading striker believes Shane Long is a better option than Sheffield United frontman David McGoldrick – one of McCarthy’s most trusted lieutenants.

We definitely need it. Mick probably won’t start him, but he should definitely be in the squad.

I would play it in front of David McGoldrick, but it depends on Mick’s playing style.

David is very good and was very good. The way he holds up the ball, puts the team on the court, and puts other people in the game.

It’s a different strength than Shane. David McGoldrick’s touch could be better. His holdup would be better. But then he doesn’t have the same pace as Shane.