A motorcyclist says he could easily have been killed after an egg thrown from an oncoming car was struck in his right eye.

Marc Toone of Wigston underwent nearly seven hours of surgery in an unsuccessful attempt to save sight in the eye after the incident late Friday evening (January 10).

The 31-year-old chef from The Yews pub restaurant in Great Glen had the visor on his helmet when the stupid act occurred in Newton Lane, Wigston at 11:15 p.m.

Marc, who underwent two operations at the royal infirmary in Leicester to remove tiny eggshell fragments from the eye, said: “There was a car coming towards me with its headlights on.

“I flashed it, but they stayed on fire.”

He said he couldn’t see because of the lights.

“I felt something touch my eye, but I continued. It was wet on my cheek and chin and inside my jacket.

“I managed to stop and shine a torch on my hand and it was covered in blood where I had wiped my eye.

“I had my visor because it would have fogged with the temperature that night.”

He managed to call his fiancée, Sarah Simms, who rushed to the scene.

“When I called her, I was screaming in pain. When she was trying to find me, my 11-year-old son Callum, who was in the car with her, spotted me. “

After dropping Callum with Marc’s parents at Humberstone, Sarah drove Marc to the royal infirmary in Leicester, where he underwent his first operation, lasting approximately 3:30 to 7:30 a.m.

He woke up after the operation, in agony, to be informed by one of the two surgeons who operated on him that they had been unable to save sight in the eye.

He added: “I put on a brave face and I made a few jokes and a smile, that’s how I am.”

After being allowed to go home, he added, “On Sunday, the reality that I was blind in one eye hit the house.

“I would no longer be allowed to drive a motorcycle and I didn’t know what was going on with my job.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Marc Toone, who lost his sight in the right eye when an egg was thrown to him while he was riding his motorcycle with his helmet visor raised.

(Image: Marc Toone)

“Some members of my family came to see me and I was very distraught, really upset.

“I entered a downward spiral.”

After daily eye tests this week, he had another operation on Wednesday.

He added: “The operation was to last 45 minutes, but lasted two and a half hours, they were still removing pieces of eggshell from my eye.

“My son is upset. For most children, their father is their hero. For him, seeing me in this state was enough to break anyone.

“I have been sick for five weeks, the work has helped me a lot.”

He added, “The people who do these stupid things have to realize the impact on their victim and their family and what they have to endure for the rest of their lives.

“We are looking for advice for me, Sarah and Callum.

“If they do it again, the next person on a motorcycle may crash their bike and not get up.”

Marc Toone recovers at home after his ordeal

(Image: Chris Gordon)

“I could easily have been killed that night. I could have been left for dead. I urge all motorcyclists to use an anti-fog spray and keep their visors down at all times. “

A 17-year-old man arrested on Saturday in Staffordshire on suspicion of causing serious bodily harm has since been released on bail.

Leicestershire police said on Monday that they have received a number of calls from the public since Friday’s incident, saying they had been similarly targeted in the Wigston and Market Harborough areas.

A force spokeswoman said the officers were unaware of any of the incidents that injured the victims.

The investigation into Friday’s incident continues and officers continue to call anyone with contact information.

Best Friend Raises Funds to Help Marc Pay His Bills

His friend Tony Nunnley said, “He is waiting to know if he can continue his work.

“He was put on sick leave with statutory sick pay and is losing a huge amount of money he would have paid if he had worked.

“Currently, he braves a smile, laughs and jokes as if nothing had happened. He’s a good man, an incredible father who just got engaged just a few weeks before this tragedy happened, I’m very proud to call him my best friend.

Marc Toone recovers at home after his ordeal

(Image: Chris Gordon)

“Unfortunately, being on sick leave doesn’t lower the cost of bills.

“He will have to adapt to life with one eye and undergo extensive physiotherapy, advice and adaptations to help recovery.

“It also means that he will not be able to work for the next few months or more.

“I appealed for help in the hope of helping him and his family support themselves.

“Unfortunately, their plans to get married may have to be postponed until they get back on their feet and get back to work, but I hope this will help them in one way or another.

“Please help this incredible man and his family and thank you.”

To donate, visit the GoFundme page here.

