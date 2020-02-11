advertisement

Leaks and rumors around Apple’s non-released iPhones follow the same cycle every year. With the iPhone 12 we are now at a pretty exciting point in that cycle. First, early details leak about a year before the debut of a new iPhone, and these details come from insiders who have connections in Apple’s supply chain. For the most part, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is the source of information at this early stage, and he has a fantastic track record. Then more details about the design and functions of the next generation continue to flow in until the actual designs are displayed based on CAD files that are inevitably stolen from Foxconn, the factory where Apple’s iPhones are assembled. Things are snowing from there, but we haven’t got that far in the iPhone 12 cycle.

We know what the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will largely look like, thanks to descriptions shared by Kuo. He has covered most bases at the moment in the research notes he sends to customers, but we still haven’t seen Apple’s new iPhone 12 design site. That allows graphic designs to come up with designs based on Kuo’s descriptions, and we’ve seen some iPhone 12 concepts that probably come pretty close to the real iPhone 12 series that Apple is unveiling in September. However, there is a new imagination of Apple’s iPhone 12 that just appeared in a video on YouTube, and I can’t stop staring at it.

Before we go to this new iPhone 12 design video, I must point out that there are two reasons why I cannot stop staring at this sleek new iPhone 12 concept … and the first reason is that it is absolutely ridiculous. The back of the phone is completely wrong, because the camera series looks more like a Samsung phone than an iPhone. We already know that the iPhone 12 will have a three-lens or quad-lens camera series that looks a lot like the iPhone 11 series, so we have no idea why graphic designer Hasan Kaymak decided to change things.

But that’s not the worst.

Every once in a while the graphic designers who make these videos decide to get a little too creative and come up with ridiculous smartphone functions that have no chance of ever becoming real. The stupidest thing I’ve ever seen was an invisibility mode that uses an all-around screen and a rear camera to make an iPhone concept look like it’s invisible. Why am I bringing that up? Well, because the new feature in this video is the second most stupid thing I’ve ever seen.

Do you know those laser keyboards that you can get for Amazon for $ 40 that project a keyboard on your desk on which you can actually type? This iPhone 12 concept combines such technology with another projector to create the most unrealistic desktop computer mode you’ll ever see. It’s terrible and we have no idea why Kaymak would do it. Once you’re over there, there’s an iPhone 12 that looks absolutely breathtaking.

Image source: ConceptsiPhone, YouTube

The verdict is still unknown on what Apple plans to do with the notch in 2020. Kuo says it will still be there to house the TrueDepth camera components that Apple needs for its Face ID system, although it a little smaller than the current notch on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series. Other reports suggest that the iPhone 12 phones may have uniform edges around the screen and that new smaller TrueDepth sensors are hidden within the edges. That is of course the dream and we can clearly see that an iPhone 12 with a real design for all screens would be absolutely breathtaking.

We know from the Kuo report that the iPhone 12 will have a major overhaul of the design that we are really looking forward to. According to the analyst, it will have a design that modernizes the iPhone 5, with flat metal edges around the perimeter of the phone instead of rounded edges such as the iPhone 11. As we can see in this concept, a modernization of the iPhone 5 design would be absolutely beautiful, and if it looks something like this concept – the front part, that is – then I can’t wait to get it.

The full video is included below, and don’t forget that I have warned you about the projector mode.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFSh75Q1BHU [/ embed]

