I’m not sure there was ever a problem in the first world, just as first worldly as the fact that it’s super annoying to travel with the miles-long Apple Watch charging cable. But still, it’s super annoying. It is also annoying that the iPhone and iPad use a totally different type of charging cable, so you have to wear both … or right? The Skygrand Upgraded 2-in-1 charging cable for iPhone and Apple Watch is currently available for less than $ 12 on Amazon, and it’s great. It has a Lightning connection for your iPhone and a magnetic wireless charging disc for your Apple Watch, and now that I have one, I really can’t imagine I couldn’t live without it!

Here is more info from the product page:

Kijken Watch Charging Cable – This charging cable comes with a magnetic wireless charging station and an iPhone charging plug to charge both Apple iWatch and iPhone at the same time.

Veiligheid Advanced safety – This watch charging cable is built with protection against overcurrent, over voltage, short circuit and overheating and other safety functions to offer you safe charging protection.

✅ Fast wireless charging – This 2 in 1 watch and phone charger takes less than 2.5 hours to charge the battery of your Apple watch from 0 ~ 100%. For a faster charging speed, use a Quick Charge adapter (more than 5V 2.4A) when charging both iWatch and iPhone at the same time.

Ft 3.3ft cable length – Made from durable TPU, this long charging cable for Apple watches is sturdy but lightweight and can easily be slid into your bag or placed on your desk to display your watch while charging.

✅ Widely compatible – Compatible with all Series Watch 5/4/3/2/1 (both 38mm and 42mm versions) and iPhone 11/11 pro / XR / XS / XS Max / X / 8 / 8Plus / 7 / 7Plus / 6 / 6Plus / ipad4 / iPad Air2 / iPad Air / iPad mini / mini2 / mini3 / mini4 / Airpods.

