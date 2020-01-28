advertisement

The abuse James McClean has been exposed to this season, particularly by opposition supporters playing Huddersfield, Barnsley and Millwall, doesn’t particularly bother him.

What worries him is that he has to tell his daughters why he is suffering what Kick It Out calls “shameful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse”.

McClean’s abuse is based on his decision not to wear a poppy in games around Remembrance Sunday due to events in his hometown Derry during The Troubles.

“I shouldn’t have to explain it to my kids,” said the Stoke City player at a media event at Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

“As a parent, it’s not a conversation I want to have.

“The oldest, she is now six and she asks questions. She takes everything in.

“She is not aware of the context. She only asks ‘Papa, why are you singing it to you?’ or ‘Why do they say that to you?’

“They think it’s easy now because she’s six years old to ward them off, but if it goes on like this, she’ll come up on the stage where she knows what it actually means. Then it’s obviously different Conversation and it’s one that I don’t want to have.

“My whole family goes to every home game. Why should they miss it because they didn’t care about them? It’s not fair for them. They love to visit games, they love to watch the games, and obviously I love that they’re there, you know. ” I won’t let some idiots leave my family at home.

“I find it (the abuse) funny. I’m a little crazy and you know, wrap it up and that. It seems to annoy them more than it annoys me, but I should probably stop that now because I don’t . ” I don’t want this to go on or to have to talk to my kids about it, so I probably shouldn’t light the flames if it happens.

“It shouldn’t happen to me anyway, but I should probably not have a little bit of fun with it if it happens. I’ll probably rein in it a bit.”

Irish football star James McClean with his wife Erin and children Allie (6 years) and Willow (2 years) at the unveiling of Aviva’s new Sensory Hub at Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

The Irish international says the allegation has been resolved in the past few weeks and the authorities have addressed the issue. Barnsley has been accused of violating FA rules because of the behavior of his followers.

“I have been very critical of the powers there (in England) in the past, and rightly so, but also where it is due: they have grown in the past few weeks,” says McClean.

The 30-year-old believes that Brexit and the political atmosphere in the UK have not exacerbated the situation.

“I can say 100% that they have no idea,” he says of those who point Vitriol at him.

“You are so illiterate (on Derry), it’s utter ignorance. If you sat down and questioned you would end up breaking your brain because they had no idea. It’s like the person next to me is booing, so I have.” I think it’s a soccer fan mentality.

“You pull people here and there and forbid them, but if you have 30,000 (in a stadium) do you want to go around and pull every one of them out? It’s not possible.

“But yes, if there is a way to sanction a club or sanction individuals to set an example, hopefully this can keep others from doing the same.

“I think society has deteriorated. In football, it is obviously in the spotlight, so it comes out a little bit more because of the platform it offers. But no, I think society has only deteriorated significantly in general . ” of (people) who are racist, deal with (diversity). “

Top photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

