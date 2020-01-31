advertisement

Penguin and hockey fans should take some time to appreciate Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. It is such a blessing to see two of the biggest.

The devastating deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others have kept me very busy for the past week. It is heartbreaking.

Kobe and Gianna had a remarkable bond. January 26, 2020 will be a day we all remember for the rest of our lives. May they all rest in peace.

From a sporting point of view, I saw this tweet a few days ago and it left a lasting impression. From Tom Brady to Jaromir Jagr to Alex Rodriguez, we have been blessed to see some amazing athletes throughout our lives.

The most important thing is to show appreciation for the size that we experience on the field. This is independent of rivalries, fandoms, victories and losses. That’s exactly what Pittsburgh Penguins fans and all hockey fans have to do with Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

For the past 15 years, these two have been fighting on the ice. For my money, both Crosby and Ovechkin are ranked as top 5 players in NHL history. They are both generation talents and we are spoiled for time to see them at the peak of their craft for so long.

The most memorable showcase of her individual talent was seen over a decade ago. On May 5, 2009, Crosby and Ovechkin recorded both hat tricks in a 4-3 win from Capitals. According to the Hockey Reference, these two players have scored 17 of the 69 shots on goal in the game. A quarter of the shots on goal came from two players (!!)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_7NwNUmKZA (/ embed)

Crosby and Ovechkin are great in very different ways. Crosby is more of a playmaker with incredible lower body strength. It is almost impossible to get the puck from him on the goal line. A few weeks ago, he drafted this Red Wings defender into the next year.

Sidney Crosby’s lower body strength is legendary. The defender literally flew with his arm outstretched while protecting the puck with the other image. Twitter.com / Nh62r2RcEW

– Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 18, 2020

Crosby is the best player of that era. His awards and prizes speak for themselves. In the postseason he is in ninth place and overall in tenth place. He has two playoff MVPs. He has likely missed several MVP and scoring title awards due to injuries.

It’s a shame that we were robbed of a large part of Crosby’s true Offensive Prime (23-25 ​​years) due to injuries. He scored an average of 1.61 points per game in the games he played in this window. According to calculations by HockeyBuzz author Ryan Wilson, Crosby missed 238 career points due to injuries in that three-year period. That would bring him to 1,478 points today. That would put him in 15th place ever in terms of career points. I appreciate his ability to recover and play at the elite level even more.

Ovechkin is the best scorer ever. Prashanth Iyer from The Athletic visualized this brilliantly and compared Ovechkin with his colleagues. What he did is remarkable considering the era-adjusted statistics and how much better today’s goalkeepers are.

Let’s try again (with much less love for Kovalchuk since I don’t count his 2010-2011 season three times) and let’s look at Ovechkin’s goal rate compared to his contemporaries. The man is just unreal pic.twitter.com/ooIh5qlvRg

– Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) January 22, 2020

It is no surprise to see Ovechkin and Crosby on this list. The gap between Ovechkin and his colleagues in this picture is amazing. He is almost 250 goals ahead of the rest of the field. While injuries from Steven Stamkos and Evgeni Malkin played a role, I never thought Eric Staal would have scored the third most goals in the past 15 years.

The two characteristics that I admire most about Ovechkin are its durability and durability. Courtesy of Quant Hockey, he has played in 97.3% of the games on Capitals’ schedule since the 2005/06 season. He has only missed 31 games in his career. He is the human version of the Hulk. Ovechkin is a 50 goal threat year after year as he scores the majority of his goals from the left circle. It’s no secret where Ovechkin likes to be in the offensive zone and where opponents just can’t stop him.

Although Crosby and Ovechkin are at the bottom of their careers, they still perform at the elite level. To date, Crosby needs 482 points to beat Mario Lemieux. Ovechkin needs 201 goals to beat Wayne Gretzky the most in NHL history.

It will be a fascinating race in these 3 or 4 years to see if Crosby and Ovechkin can outperform Lemieux and Gretzky. The fact that this is even an option speaks for the talents of the generations that are Crosby and Ovechkin.

When the penguins and capitals meet on this Super Bowl Sunday, you will appreciate and enjoy it. You never know when it could be the last time you witness greatness.

