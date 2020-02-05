advertisement

Losing weight has always been a big problem for the reigning WBO bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero. When he’s between the fights in his hometown of Ormoc, Leyte, he relies on his own “team” to stay in shape.

His squad resembles the ubiquitous squad that his idol Manny Pacquiao holds together when he trains to fight on the streets of Los Angeles.

But Casimero’s entourage is made up of street children who were in their early teens. “There are about 10 of them. You can see that they like to train with me because I often give them boxing lessons, ”he said in Filipino.

“If I tell them to be in the house in the morning, they’ll be there before I wake up,” said Casimero. “And then we jog all morning. In the afternoon we play basketball. “

The 30-year-old Casimero (29: 4: 0 with 20 elimination games) will fly to Miami on Thursday to start his offensive against the undefeated Japanese club Naoya Inoue.

Both Casimero and Inoue have a very exciting boxing style and will compete against each other at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on April 25th. Sean Gibbons, President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, described the fight as “the battle of the best bantamweights in the world”.

WBA and IBF champion Inoue (19-0-0 with 16 KOs) won a brutal, unanimous win against another Filipino, Nonito Donaire, last November.

But Casimero won five fights in a row due to interruptions. “I feel the strongest in the bantamweight decision”

he said while deporting Wednesday at the Amelie Hotel in Manila.

Casimero is a tripartite champion and hopes to sweep all four main belts at 118 pounds, including the WBC version by Nordine Oubaali from France.

“I just have to kill Inoue and then I plan to win all four belts,” he said casually. He said he was open to a fight with four-time champion Donaire in the future. However, if he wins in April, that fight will not be on his career path.

Gibbons said they are in talks with several TV stations to ensure that the fight is broadcast live on free TV.

“The struggle of this magnitude deserves to be watched by all Filipinos,” said Gibbons, who is also the best Pacquiao advisor.

Now it’s Casimero’s top priority to get in shape in battle. “At the moment, I still have a lot of weight to lose,” he said. He will complete fitness and fitness training under the controversial trainer Memo Heredia in Florida.

“Miami has similar weather to the Philippines, so we’re training there,” said Casimero. “It’s too cold in Las Vegas.”

He won’t have any friends out there to accompany him. But Casimero said that he doesn’t mind running alone anyway.

