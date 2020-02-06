advertisement

Oscar-winning actor-producer Michael Douglas paid tribute to his father, legendary star Kirk Douglas, on Wednesday when he died at the age of 103.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” said Michael Douglas in a statement on Instagram. “For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film, who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us . “

But then Michael Douglas noticed that his father – a three-time Oscar nominee, who was more personal for his leading role in 1960s Spartacus and his behind-the-scenes efforts to use this Roman epic to end the Hollywood blacklist Took a turn.

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” continued Michael Douglas. “Kirk’s life was well lived and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet. Let me end with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. “

In addition to his work in the golden age of Hollywood, Kirk Douglas was also celebrated for his philanthropy.

Although Kirk Douglas never won a competition Oscar, he was awarded an honorary prize by the Academy in 1996. He also received Bush’s lifelong awards from AFI, the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild, the Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts from George W in 2002 and has received an award for his performance at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. Douglas is a testament to his longevity and reputation, which he gained decades after he stopped working.

He is survived by his three sons Michael, Joel and Peter and his 64-year-old wife, the producer Anne Buydens. His fourth son Eric died in 2004.

Kirk Douglas ’10 most memorable films, from “Spartacus” to “The Man from the Snowy River” (Photos)

The actor legend (and Michael Douglas’ father) died on Wednesday at the age of 103. Here’s a look back at his biggest roles in Hollywood.

Master (1949)

Douglas earned his first Oscar nomination for playing dogged boxer Midge Kelly in a black and white drama written by Carl Foreman (“High Noon”). Getty Images

Ace in the Hole (1950)

In one of Billy Wilder’s most cynical dramas, Douglas plays an unscrupulous journalist who takes advantage of a mining disaster – even sabotaging rescue efforts – to prolong the media hype.

Evil and the Beautiful (1951)

He earned his second Oscar nomination with another Cad – this time it is said to be based on a power-obsessed Hollywood producer David O. Selznick.

Lust for Life (1956)

Moving away from his cynical film roles, Douglas expressed his sympathy for the portrayal of the tortured artist Vincent Van Gogh in Vincente Minnelli’s biography – and the actor received his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Gunfight in the O.K. Corral (1957)

Douglas plays Doc Holliday with Burt Lancaster’s lawyer Wyatt Earp in John Sturges’ classic western about the famous shootout in Tombstone, Arizona.

Ways of Glory (1957)

Douglas, who again plays against Guy in Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war film, is brimming with decency as a French colonel in World War I who fights against an unfair war trial by his men.

Spartacus (1960)

Douglas had a career as a rebellious Roman slave in this historical drama, whose revolt on the screen had a real parallel. The actor also produced the blockbuster film, and his very public attitude by screenwriter Dalton Trumbo helped break Hollywood’s black list of communists.

The Brave Are Lonely (1962)

Douglas counted this Dalton Trumbo Western as his personal favorite and gave a memorable performance as a New Mexico cowboy who was more of a drifter than a guy rooted in the country.

Seven days in May (1964)

In John Frankenheimer’s political thriller, Douglas plays a longtime military officer who is suspected that his nuclear boss, Burt Lancaster, is planning to overthrow the president.

The Snowy River Man (1982)

Douglas plays twin brothers – a one-legged gold prospector and a wealthy rancher – in George Miller’s coming-of-age drama about a ranch hand in 1880s Australia.

