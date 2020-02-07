advertisement

Three months after his departure, Joe Schmidt was unjustly held responsible for the condition of the Irish national team.

Andy Farrell and his players must stop playing the blame game and take personal responsibility for the team’s performance. If they didn’t have the guts to face Joe with their worries when he was their coach, they shouldn’t take the coward’s path and attack him if he can’t defend himself.

Former coaches are a soft target. Believe me, I know.

If Farrell and the players want to focus on the past year, they should remember that Farrell and these players, as Irish defensive coaches, were responsible for ensuring that England, Wales, New Zealand and Japan ran out of remarkable scores.

It is time for these players and the coaches to look in the mirror.

The soft skills of the team announcements on Tuesday and playing music during training will not solve the problems of this team. Persistent leadership, tactical knowledge and technical decisions are required.

After an ordinary performance against Scotland, the Irish coach lifted their sad faces and said: “We only had a few weeks with the team”. “Please, please, please, don’t blame us for the team’s performance.”

Compare the attitude of the Irish coaches to that of the new French coach Fabien Galthié.

Galthié has acted bravely, selected new players, hired new coaches, appointed a new captain and introduced new tactics.

The French performance against England was brave and inspiring.

Galthié had less time with his young French team than Farrell with his established Irish players.

Compared to the French, the position of Farrell, his coaches and the Irish players is not credible.

I am ready to give Andy Farrell time, but the first signs are not positive. He has never been head coach and that shows it. Rule number one: when you are at a press conference, you know the names of your players.

Farrell has to show us that he can solve the cause of Ireland’s long-term discomfort. This is the alarming lack of aggression that this group of Irish players is showing. Since England defeated her at Aviva last year, Ireland has not been passionate about aggression.

Farrell’s main job is to rekindle this aggression. Playing a DJ while training is not enough.

A lack of aggression is often an indication that players feel they have the jersey. A right to be selected instead of deserving to be selected. I realize that many of this Irish team are in a comfort zone. Although the team played exceptionally badly for a year, the core of the team continues to be selected.

Farrell chose almost the same starting eleven that played against New Zealand in the RWC quarter-finals. Only Rob Kearney and the injured Garry Ringrose are missing.

Against the Scots, Farrell called for a return to the “old school” as a pioneer. He didn’t get it. The reality was that his team was bullied.

The honeymoon is over and the time for excuses is over. Wales is here and they are good. If Irish players do not play against Wales, new motivated, aggressive players are required.

Here’s what Andy Farrell and his players need to fix to win this week.

Jordan Larmour ran the ball from Kicks. This is not a counterattack. Ireland’s wingers were lazy and didn’t come back to support their full-back. The rear three must work as a counter-attack unit.

Ireland’s Conor Murray takes a free kick during the game against Scotland. Photo: Dan Sheridan / Inpho

If Ireland counters more effectively, it speeds up the rucksack and reduces the number of insane, amazing boxing kicks from Conor Murray. What a disaster this is for our game.

Against Scotland we experienced an offensive system that requires two high quality pass-backs. Without Joey Carbery in the team, Ireland only has one quality pass in Johnny Sexton. Ireland’s transport hubs need to be improved.

Irish Scrum trainer John Fogarty is a great guy. I like and respect him, but the performance of Ireland’s crush last week was the worst I’ve seen in many years. Zander Fagerson, the Scottish bottleneck, made it very difficult for Cian Healy. If that happens today, Ireland will be defeated.

Last week there was a zero quality backline attack on the setplay. Mike Catt cannot blame Joe Schmidt for this. Ireland has to produce creative backline attacks from scrums and lineouts.

The Irish defense system was tight and left a lot of space in the wide channels. The Scots came around Ireland several times. Only an interception by Andrew Conway and Stuart Hogg, who “showboated” and threw the ball over the test line, saved Ireland.

Irish CJ Stander is congratulated by Andrew Conway after making late sales against Scotland. Photo: Dan Sheridan / Inpho

Ireland’s speed of defense lacked aggression. In the last Scottish attack of the day, the Scots carried the ball 65 yards because the Irish defenders were not aggressive. Only the exploits of CJ Stander, who stuck his head in a very dark place and won a penalty, slowed the Scottish attack.

A strong Welsh team who are not afraid to play in Dublin will face Aviva on Saturday. Ireland’s home record of defeat in five years is under heavy pressure. If Ireland performs at last week’s level, the Welsh man returns to Cardiff with a winning bonus point.

The Irish players and coaches have to keep up.

There are no more excuses. Ignite the passion to perform with superior aggression or be replaced.

