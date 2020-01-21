advertisement

Jose Mourinho says Troy Parrott is not yet ready to head the Spurs line in the Premier League.

The Dubliner, who turns 18 in two weeks, started his league cup against Colchester for the first time this season and made his Premier League debut last month with a five-minute benchmark appearance against Burnley.

After Harry Kane was injured until April and Spurs’ striker reserves were empty, it was assumed that Parrott would see the season. Since this appearance against Burnley, however, he has seen no action.

Mourinho compared Parrott’s situation to that of Japhet Tanganga, who had recently started games against Watford and Liverpool.

“I am ready to answer you because I have had a long conversation with him today, so I am ready to share a little with you,” said Mourinho in quotation marks reported by Football.London.

“I think he has potential. I think he has to work a lot. He has a process to go through, a process that Tanganga probably had. One thing is 17 and another is 20. We are talking about three years distance and 3 years ,

“Ok, in Tanganga’s case it was three years without a Premier League game, but it was three years or working and playing, playing in his age groups, playing in the English national team [youth games], which gave him some experience. Then with For me it was only the last part of his preparation before he had his first opportunity.

“I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes, he can have minutes. I’m not saying that he can’t have minutes, but to take responsibility for replacing someone to be replaced on his shoulders I don’t think he’s ready at all. “

Photo credit: Sportsfile / Shutterstock.com

