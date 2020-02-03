advertisement

A World War II veteran who left his military pilot position to become a paratrooper in the 6th Airborne Division in order to increase his salary received the highest military distinction in France.

Albert Evans, who originally joined the Royal Army Service Corp (RASC), driving officers and refueling vehicles, received the coveted Legion of Honor.

advertisement

The 98-year-old was honored by the French government for his courage during the invasion of Normandy, which ultimately led to the liberation of France and the fall of Nazi Germany.

Surrounded by family, friends, veterans and dignitaries, the reluctant hero received the medal from French Honorary Consul Robert Mille during a ceremony at the Thorpe House Care Home in Loughborough, where he now lives.

Honor – The invasion of Normandy veteran, Albert Evans, 98, received the Legion of Honor medal at a presentation ceremony in Loughborough.

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

Commenting on this distinction, Albert, born in Liverpool, said: “I felt a little upset to be honest. I’m not sure I was built for this kind of thing. It’s hard to explain but I’m not a hero, my comrades have been left behind and I’m still here.

“They are the real heroes, so I accept this honor on their behalf. I was trembling when the French consul pinned the medal on me.”

He added: “It is difficult to know what to say. I am grateful to everyone involved and it was great to share the opportunity with my family.”

Albert met his wife Catherine (Kit) at a dance in Loughborough, where he was stationed, and they were married on December 27, 1941.

Two years later, in mid-1943, and with their first child on the way, Albert volunteered in the 6th Airborne Division, nicknamed the Red Devils, which resulted in a small salary increase.

Thank you very much – War veteran Albert Evans of Loughborough receives the Legion of Honor

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

He was posted to Salisbury Plain for training at Airborne HQ and then returned to Aldershot.

Albert and Kit’s daughter Carole was born on October 19, 1943.

During parachute training, Albert suffered a minor arm injury and was transferred to the Glider section of 6th Airborne.

On D-Day +1 (June 7, 1944), Albert left Dunmow, in Essex, aboard a wooden Horsa glider, towed by a Halifax bomber.

The glider was released and landed in the Ranville / Benouville / Pegasus Bridge area in Normandy.

During his stay in Normandy, the vehicle in which Albert was traveling was shot and injured.

He was evacuated to a Sheffield hospital for surgery and convalescence.

World War II veteran Albert Evans, 98, received the Legion of Honor medal at a presentation ceremony in Loughborough. Albert was in Pegasus operation.

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

He then joined his unit in the Ardennes and they advanced to Germany and remained in Europe until the end of hostilities.

Albert worked at Brush in Loughborough before working as a truck driver for Corah’s and later David Wilson Homes.

He knew he had received the illustrious medal after being presented in the spotlight by a friend and local historian Dennis Powdrill.

He had no idea, however, of the surprise presentation, organized with the help of his granddaughter, Lisa, and his mother, Albert’s daughter, Carole.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

Colonel Robert Martin, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, also attended the ceremony and included a parade of ceremonies by the Royal British Legion (RBL) and the Parachute Association.

Lisa, 48, said, “It took a lot of persuasion for grandpa to accept the medal. He doesn’t consider himself a hero, but we are all extremely proud of him.”

Albert’s nephew, Cedric Sloan, who is a retired colonel with the Royal Engineers, paid tribute to his uncle.

He said: “I spent over 20 years in the military and Uncle Albert was my inspiration.”

.

advertisement