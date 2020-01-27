advertisement

The general election is in full swing and a number of trends are emerging. However, as an Irishman living in Canada, my biggest gain to date in the campaign has been the lack of attention paid to Irish emigrants by one of the two candidates vying for Taoiseach.

As a proud Kerryman with family members and friends living at home, I fully understand that issues such as the persistent housing shortage and hospital crises will have priority in the general election campaign, and rightly so. But the fact that virtually nothing has been said about the thousands of Irish citizens like me who live outside the country is disappointing to say the least.

advertisement

Working in Canada gives me the opportunity to speak to countless Irish emigrants every week and to know that many are thinking of moving home in 2020. For these people and families, the silence was really deafening.

Most people know someone near them who lives abroad. I am therefore surprised at how little discourse has so far been held about Irish emigrants in the election campaign

When I left Ireland for Vancouver in early 2008, the good times were still rolling, but as we all know, it didn’t take long and within a few years mass emigration had become the new norm. More than a decade later, a referendum should be held to decide whether to extend the right to vote to citizens living abroad for presidential elections, a right that almost all other EU countries offer their citizens.

This referendum was originally planned for spring; it was then postponed to October and finally suspended indefinitely due to uncertainty surrounding Brexit. These general elections have reduced the likelihood that they will take place in 2020, and to be honest, I’m worried that this won’t happen at all.

Irish in elections abroad: What are your main topics?

Successive Irish governments are quickly confident about our country’s global footprint and the important role the diaspora plays, including the youngest generations of emigrants who have left the country. However, when it comes to expanding voting rights, recognizing past PRSI contributions to maternity benefits, or smoothing the eligibility process for those seeking higher qualifications upon their return, Irish emigrants appear to be little more than an inconvenience that one best ignored.

One point that is often lost in the debate about how much voice Irish immigrants should have in the future of the country is the real impact that migration can have on families and communities across Ireland. For every Irish person living in Sydney or Toronto, there is often a family, GAA club, or home community affected by their decision to leave the country.

The likelihood is that anyone who reads this story knows someone nearby who lives abroad. Given this, I am surprised at how little discourse has so far been held about Irish emigrants in the election campaign.

The impact of returning emigrants can go far beyond economic ones. We owe these emigrants and their families the chance to make a real living for themselves

In my opinion, the positive impact that returning emigrants to Ireland can have goes well beyond the economic realm. I believe that we owe these emigrants and their families the chance to live a real life for themselves if they want to return home. This could give energy and vitality to parts of the country that urgently need a boost, but this will not happen without an appropriate plan being drawn up.

It’s easy to forget that over 400,000 Irish emigrants have left the country in the past decade, and the sad truth is that many of them have stayed away. I feel that we are often simply seen as collateral damage from the collapse of the Celtic Tiger, and I am sad to say that our voice has so far been silent in this campaign.

Some people I speak to in Canada and at home believe that Fine Gael’s nine years at the head of Irish politics may end, but does Fianna Fáil offer real alternatives that support the return of emigrants? And what about the thousands of Irish citizens who continue to live abroad? Will we have the opportunity, under the leadership of Micheál Martin, to play a more active role in the future of our country?

The answers to these questions may not be answered later in the campaign, but I hope that they are at least part of the conversation.

Ruairi Spillane, 36, from Beaufort, Co Kerry, emigrated to Canada 12 years ago. He is the founder of moving2ireland.com and moving2canada.com.

advertisement