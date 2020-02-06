advertisement

It’s time to talk about CJ.

The Munster’s presence in the Irish team seems to bother some people.

“Stander is lucky to be there,” Matt Williams told Virgin Media TV viewers before last Saturday’s game, and he is clearly not the only one to take that view.

Though the call to Jack Conan, with his unfortunate injury, waned amid growing anger at Ireland’s World Cup campaign, Stander was one of admittedly many critics, and apparently the reluctance that remains has remained.

However, its performance and figures stand up to the most rigorous testing. Stander is still indestructible and tireless. He completed 80 minutes in 21 of his last 22 test starts, and only James Ryan (376 minutes) had more playing time for Ireland than Stander (374) in Japan.

Stander scored the second most tackles (53, two failures) after Josh van der Flier (55), while Ryan scored 44 goals with one failure. Stander defeated more defenders (eight), did more offloads (four) than Ryan, and of course scored the most carry of an Irish player at 74 (Ryan had 51).

Needless to say, no one demands the quality and quantity of Ryan’s work. That would be ridiculous. Not so CJ.

When you have a bad moment or two in a game, you are suddenly asked to request a settlement

But only Beauden Barrett made more appearances at RWC 19, and only Billy Vunipola, who played one more game, made so many throughout the tournament. In other respects as well, Stander’s numbers number eight on both sides of the ball and Kieran Read’s are positive.

Third sales

Cue yet another man of the game’s performance last Saturday, culminating in an important third sales near the Irish line.

A point to prove?

“I always have to prove a point,” he said with a smile when he met the media this week. “It’s just the way of the game. When you have a bad appearance or two or a bad moment or two in a game, people suddenly ask that you be forced and are outdoors. You tell them you’re getting old.

“I see someone calling me fat during the week,” he said with a good-natured giggle, even though he claims he is the same shirt size.

However, it is clear that the criticism is a bit on fire for his wife Jean-Marie, who gave birth to their first child, daughter Everli, in August.

In response to media criticism of Ireland’s quarter-final loss to New Zealand, Jean-Marie, sister of South African Olympic gold medalist Ryk Neethling, wrote to social media in writing: “I think the media response from our own is pretty disrespectful. , , talk about kicking someone when they’re down. “

Irish CJ Stander with his wife Jean-Marie and daughter Everli last Saturday at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Dan Sheridan / Inpho

She is a strong woman. I think she did well. It can stand up for itself. It was not for nothing that she studied law

In view of these comments, a media company contacted Jean-Marie and said, “The players did their best, had to sacrifice everything. It’s just sad to be hit by the media. You have to come back now, and if that were me, I would be afraid to go back to Ireland. “

When he returned to Limerick, Stander was warned of pity on the street after the World Cup, but understandably the reaction to his wife on social media bothered him more.

“It’s hard for me because I think if you’re tough enough to challenge a man’s wife and you can’t do it in front of him,” he said, pausing, “there’s a line in which you kick over. That could be my South African side. But that throws a hair on my neck. “

abuse

When asked if the abuse on social media took place during the World Cup, Stander said, “My wife tried to hide it, but when I got back from Japan, I saw that it affected her a little. But she is a strong woman. I think she did well. It can stand up for itself. It was not for nothing that she studied law. It is a difficult question. That’s why I like her! “

No less than Bundee Aki and other project players, Stander seems to have more flak than most others, although probably nobody complained when they fought England on St. Patrick’s Day in Twickenham, Ireland.

He understands that this is related to the territory, so to speak.

“It’s a tough question because I think it’s a separate vote on the project player. I think it’s 50-50. You get it from some people who don’t like it, and that’s fine. I’ve said that before, that’s your opinion. “

Interestingly, he admits that he and Aki talked about it.

“Yeah, didn’t Bundee get a lot of anti-aircraft gun? So we talked about it. It’s something we record and when guys appear on the pitch like Bundee did on the weekend, you look at it again and only laughs about it on a Sunday morning. “

That means a lot for the team when people risk their bodies. It is perfect for us

None of these insightful topics that troubled him a little afterwards were addressed by Stander himself, and none of these contributed to his motivation last Saturday.

“It was the first Six Nations game and I’ve played it in the past five years,” said Stander, who missed only two of 21 championship games. “My wife was there and my baby and I just wanted to go out and play. It stays the same. I just want to be consistent and do my job. “

Delayed punishment

One of the lasting memories of the day was the sight of Stander, who smiled when he won that important late penalty when the whistle and Peter O’Mahony’s hug told him that Ireland’s decision had gone.

You are the moments. “It was a good feeling.”

He had the echo of Paris two years ago when he was looking for a win.

“It’s a good sign for the team,” he said. “It means a lot to the team when people put their bodies on the line. It is perfect for us. “

On the other hand, when asked, he had no problem admitting Wales scared him.

“Yes, they do. Grand Slam winners and we played them there last year and they brought a physical game with them. They are a well-coordinated team, they play with a little space and are physical. “

Immediately along Standers Weg. Ireland is lucky to have him.

