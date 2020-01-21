advertisement

January 21, 2020

Arriving is a British company dedicated to building electric delivery vans, the type of vehicles that usually have a diesel engine. And while replacing all those clattering vehicles with no-emission alternatives is attractive, the real news about Arrivals is that it will produce its electric vans in local micro-factories close to its customers. According to the company, those small production facilities could even be profitable with a production of several thousand vehicles per year.

Hyundai and KIA executives should like what they see on arrival. Last week the two companies invested $ 110 million in the company. The two South Korean companies will work with Arrival to further develop zero-emission electric vehicles that target commercial customers. With the money coming in from Hyundai and KIA, the British company is now worth £ 3 billion and is a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy manufacturing sector in that country.

Youngcho Chi, president and chief innovation officer of Hyundai, said in a press statement: “This investment is part of an open innovation strategy followed by Hyundai and KIA. We will accelerate investments and collaboration with companies with advanced technology such as Arrival to respond to the rapidly changing environmentally friendly vehicle market. “

According to The Guardian, Arrival was founded in 2015 by Denis Sverdlov, a Russian entrepreneur who sold Yota, a telecom company and smartphone manufacturer, in 2013. It now has 800 employees in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States. It has developed the in-house skateboard that serves as the basis for its vehicles and says it can design new models for just £ 100 million, while other companies need an investment of £ 1 billion or more to do the same. Accessing production technology is one of the benefits that Hyundai and KIA will gain from their investment.

Such inexpensive strategies have attracted the attention of other manufacturers who pay close attention to what Arrival is doing. Prototypes of the electric delivery vans from Arrival have already been tested by a number of potential customers, including Royal Mail, DHL and BT.

Vans generally do not require long-distance power, which means that the selling price of their vans can compete with conventional vans with petrol or diesel engines. Price parity can prove to be a powerful marketing tool for the company, especially when significantly lower operating costs are included.

Sverdlov says that the money from the two South Korean companies will help his company expand their focus to markets outside the UK. He also says he has ambitions to eventually enter the passenger car market. That is an area where Hyundai and KIA definitely know something.

