advertisement

January 14, 2020 Nicolas Zart

Hyundai enters the UAM room with a bang on CES

Hyundai Motor Company and Uber Elevate showed us a fairly complete conceptual vehicle for vertical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), urban autonomous mobility and autonomous pods, and a hub ecosystem that matches the Uber Elevate air taxi model on Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. Hyundai is the first Uber Elevate partner with car manufacturing capabilities to mass-produce such electric aircraft and autonomous pods.

advertisement

The UAM vision of Hyundai and Uber Elevate is to enable on-demand urban air mobility. Based on Hyundai’s Human-Centered City Advisory Group, set up to study new values ​​for future cities, the company demonstrated a full aircraft concept at CES and a surrounding ecosystem. The S-A1 eVTOL Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) departs and lands at Hyundai Hubs that are connected to an autonomous, purpose-built vehicle (PBV).

I spoke with senior engineers from both Hyundai and Uber Elevate, who told me that the pods rely on 18 wheels for full maneuverability in an urban environment. The autonomous pods connect to the hubs. Uber will provide airspace support services, ground transportation connections and customer interfaces via a rideshare network from the air. Both will continue to work together on the infrastructure. Hyundai will produce and deploy the S-A1 using its manufacturing strength for the automotive industry.

Jaiwon Shin, Executive Vice President and Head of the Urban Air Mobility Division (UAM) of Hyundai, told us in the press that: “Our vision of Urban Air Mobility will transform the concept of urban transport. We expect UAM to revitalize urban communities and offer people more quality time. We are convinced that Uber Elevate is the right partner to make this innovative product immediately available to as many customers as possible. “

Eric Allison, head of Uber Elevate, added: “Hyundai is our first vehicle partner with experience in producing passenger cars on a global scale. We believe that Hyundai has the potential to build Uber Air vehicles at unprecedented rates in the current aerospace industry, producing reliable, high-quality, high-volume aircraft to reduce passenger costs per trip. Combining Hyundai’s production muscle with Uber’s technology platform is a huge leap forward for the launch of a vibrant network of air taxis in the coming years. “

Details about the S-A1 eVTOL

speeds up to 180 miles / hour (290 km / hour)

cruising height of around 1,000 to 2,000 feet (300 – 600 m)

journeys up to 60 miles (100 km)

100% electric

distributed electric drive (DEP)

5 to 7 minutes to charge

initially controlled and ultimately autonomous

4 passenger seats, a maximum of 6 once autonomous

4 stationary rotors for take-off and landing

4 tilting rotors to switch to wing-lift cruise

Hyundai’s Hub becomes a public space “where different groups of people can come together.” What I was told is that the PBV will connect to one of the doors of the hub, where users have access to food, entertainment, medical supplies and more.

Scifi films from the sixties have warned of such a dystopian future.

The UAM, PBV and Hub strive to remove urban boundaries, according to Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai Senior Research Engineer and a few people from Uber Elevate explained how the cabin is designed with four passenger seats and can be upgraded to six as soon as the S-A1 becomes autonomous. Riders can easily get in and out of the cab without the dreaded middle seat and with enough space for a personal bag or backpack per rider.

How serious is Hyundai with this Uber Elevate partnership? It drops a lot of money – more to follow. Earlier this year, it also hired former NASA aviation director Jaiwon Shin to lead its UAM division. It now implements its brand vision, called “Progress for Humanity” to transform itself into a “Smart Mobility Solution Provider.” The vision is part of its “Strategy 2025” to shift its business structures based on two pillars – “Smart Mobility Device” and “Smart Mobility Service.” And you thought things couldn’t be clearer for the future of our electric UAM mobility.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Nicolas Zart Nicolas was born and raised around classic cars from the 1920s, but only when he was driving an AC Propulsion eBox and a Tesla Roadster did the light come on. Since then he has produced green content at various CleanTech stores since 2007 and found his home at CleanTechnica.

He grew up in an international environment and his passion for communication led to electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, renewable energy, test drives, podcasts, shooting photos and film for various international sales points in print and online. Nicolas offers an in-depth look at the world of e-mobility through interviews and the many contacts he has made in those industries.

His favorite slogan is: “There are more solutions than obstacles.” and “The future of yesterday now”









advertisement