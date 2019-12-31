advertisement

Cars

31 December 2019 Jennifer Sensiba

I know that the use of the word “relationship” with a car may seem extreme to readers who see their car as transport equipment, but that is not yet the case. Every car has its own unique peculiarities and areas where it excels. When you drive a vehicle or drive it tens of thousands of miles a year, you become one with it. The car can really become an extension of yourself as soon as you get to know it well.

You’ll find people who are big fans of even the most shitbox cars because they’ve made a connection, and that connection to a vehicle can happen for a variety of reasons. We all love different things and have different personalities, so different cars will appeal to different people.

The Jetta that I hated

I write a lot about my experiences with my Nissan LEAF, and some about electric bikes and scooters. What I call less is that the LEAF is not my only vehicle. There are times that I still have to burn gas in the Acura MDX or the VW Jetta. I don’t do it much, and the odometer of the Jetta proves it. We’ve had it for over 2 years and it only says about 7,700 miles. However, those 7,700 miles usually did things that the LEAF 2018 simply does not do well, such as traveling in rural areas without charging infrastructure.

Probably the worst experience was when I tried to bring the BLADE to Alamogordo, New Mexico. I had just a little too little power to bring it back to my home town of Las Cruces and needed a load. After trying to find a place to recharge for three hours, we finally had to pay $ 25 to spend three more in a motorhome park. So when we go that way, we take the Jetta.

The Jetta is quite efficient with regard to non-hybrid gas burners. If I take it easy, it is not difficult at all to get 45 MPG on the highway. If I am extremely careful, I can get that number in the city by using different hypermiling tricks or getting over 50 on country roads with low speed. The car has a six-speed automatic transmission (a concession that I had to make for my partner who cannot control a manual), but it does have the manumatic / tiptronic “+/-” function, making it bearable. The small 1.4-liter turbo engine with lean combustion and other fuel-saving functions is very good at sipping gas if I treat it properly.

However, the thing is that I have hated the Jetta especially since my partner fell in love with it during a test drive. I can throw away the various EVs that I own and drive them as if I stole them without feeling pain from a gas pump. The turbo of the Jetta gives me the extra power that a normally aspirated 1.4 can’t give you, but it costs this to put more air and fuel into the combustion chambers, and in the course of a tank, it beats if you hold your foot not out there. Although it is capable of great mileage, it is also very well capable of mileage in teenagers such as a V8.

I hated the car until recently because I was scared to really drive it. I heard my wallet scream and I felt the disapproval of drowning bears pressing on me. When I was pushed to the red line, it almost looked like Greta was there in my Jetta and shouted “how dare you!” It was easier just not to drive the car, and to leave it while I flogged with the LEAF and had fun with the direct torque, with much less debt and costs.

So the Jetta was usually in the driveway and on most days offered a reliable hiding place for some of the wild cats in the area.

But then BLAD had to go into the store.

There is an open reminder for a connection plate, it needs the Rapidgate update and one of the central heating connections makes noises. The problem was that I was approaching the end of the 60,000 mile warranty on the powertrain and I didn’t want to stay on the hook for that CV joint. To make matters worse, the nearest Nissan dealer who works on a LEAF is an hour’s drive at the maximum speed. I eventually got the LEAF for maintenance, but it was a few weeks and I had to use the Jetta to get things done.

In the beginning it was a kind of torture. I would step into the Jetta and carefully try not to boost it. I could move it almost immediately to the second, and I would push the shifter several times to + to get the earliest possible shift to the third. I would glide for centuries, maximizing the number of feet traveled with every small drop of gas.

But eventually, one day, I broke. I couldn’t handle the self-harassment anymore. I studied the response of the car, figured out how to optimize driving for the engine and its deceleration and started to enjoy it. Once I changed my mind, it was as if I was suddenly driving a different car.

When I started pushing it more, I realized that it could be more fun than the LEAF in many ways. It does not have the planted feeling of a BEV, but it has less body roll. By switching at the right moments, it is possible to minimize the turbo layer and get a reasonably decent start (for a 4-cylinder with a low cylinder capacity, at least). All in all, giving up hypermiling has made it a much more pleasant vehicle.

Wait, are you arguing more for pollution?

No definitely not. The broader point I want to make here is that we do not encourage the public to adopt cleaner vehicles if the cleaner vehicle is not reasonably pleasant. No amount of guilt, punishment or extra costs will lead most people to do something that sucks.

That is probably the reason why we see major differences in the inclusion of EVs. Cars that are designed to be the first to have fun and ecologically friendly second sell better than the cars that focus strictly on an efficient car.

We must keep this in mind.

About the author

Jennifer Sensiba Jennifer Sensiba is a long-time efficient car enthusiast, writer and photographer. She grew up around a transmission workshop and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16, driving a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to explore the Southwest US with her partner, children and animals.









