The tongue wags after ESPN discontinued its trailer for an upcoming 10-part documentary about NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

The teaser landed early Christmas morning (AEDT), giving basketball fans even more reason to look forward to June – the month the NBA finals take place – as the Last Dance will be officially released.

Chicago was a powerhouse in the 1990s, winning six championships with Jordan. The series will look at the NBA icon’s last season with the 1997-98 bulls and the events that led to the breakup of a basketball’s most powerful dynasties.

The one-minute summary shows some of the 100 personalities that will appear in the documentary, including fellow basketball players like Dennis Rodman and Charles Barkley, musician and film star Justin Timberlake, actress Carmen Electra and even former US President Barack Obama.

The debate over whether the modern-day megastar LeBron James or Jordan is the sport’s true GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) continues to diverge, but there is no doubt that His Airness is the most popular figure who ever does his stuff on hardwood strutting.

Jordan is a 14-time All-Star and five-time MVP. He is one of the most famous faces in world sports. After responding to this trailer, there will be no shortage of people waiting impatiently for the show.

American sports presenter Brad Galli said on Twitter, “Holy Smokes, that looks incredible.”

I was lucky enough to compete in the last three championships of Michael Jordan with the bulls. I can't wait to see this documentary.

– Jerry Bembry (@Jerrybembry) December 24, 2019

Do you think you already know everything about Michael Jordan and the last season of the Chicago Bulls? You do not do that. You think you know more than Jackson, Pippen, Rodman, Kerr, Pat Riley … and Michael himself? You know next to nothing until you see this

– Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 24, 2019

idk what Justin Timberlake might be here to tell me about Michael Jordan, but in this one and unique case, I can't wait to find out.

– KJ (@KendraJames_), December 24, 2019

Originally published as Huge Hype about Michael Jordan, tease

