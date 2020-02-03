advertisement

Due to the increase in sales of new petrol-electric hybrids in January, registrations almost doubled compared to the same period last year.

Figures for new car registrations in January published by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that the overall market declined by 3.46 percent in January to 31,251, while new registrations for hybrid vehicles fell by 92.3 percent to 4,241 have risen.

Sales of plug-in hybrids also rose to 561, albeit from a low level last year. New registrations of fully electric vehicles rose in January by 12.4 percent to 898 vehicles.

Toyota, a long-time supporter of petrol-electric hybrid technology, leads the sales charts with 4,309 registered vehicles, an increase of 53.4 percent compared to the previous year. The new Corolla, which is only sold as a hybrid, is the best-selling car to date with 1,631 new registrations before the Hyundai Tucson Crossover with 1,269.

Hyundai came second in January with 3,374 new registrations, ahead of Volkswagen with 3,201 and Skoda with 2,481. Ford, once an integral part of the three best-selling brands, slipped to fifth place with 2,344.

At the premium end of the market, Audi leads the sales charts with 1,075 new registrations, ahead of Mercedes-Benz with 950 and BMW with 847.

Sports car manufacturer Porsche, which recently opened a new, special car dealership in the republic, recorded an increase in registrations from just three last year to 41 this year.

Despite the rapid growth of hybrids, which now account for 13.6 percent of the new car market, diesel remains the most popular choice among new car buyers with 42 percent of sales, while the share of petrol is 39.6 percent.

And despite the growing public interest in fully electric cars, they still only make up 2.9 percent of new car sales, after 2.5 percent in the previous year. Dealers point to a limited number of models currently on offer and the relatively high price – even after taking into account grants and tax reductions of EUR 10,000 – as contributing factors compared to corresponding non-electrical competitors.

The surge in electric car sales has led Tesla’s sales to increase from just 13 in January 2019 to 56 last month, largely due to the arrival of the cheaper, all-electric Model 3 sedan.

However, the top-selling brand in the electric car market is Nissan, with 298 of the 898 new car sales last month. This is followed by Hyundai with 285 new registrations and Kia with 141.

