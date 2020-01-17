advertisement

A sled dog that was given away because of her “strange” appearance is now looking for her at home.

Jubilee, a four-year-old husky, currently lives in a New Jersey sanctuary after a so-called breeder said he couldn’t sell her because she looked weird.

While her face is unusual for a husky – her eyes are a little closer together, which gives her an exciting expression – the anniversary is still absolutely adorable.

I mean, look at them:

Who wouldn’t want to adopt them ?! Unfortunately, it seems that quite a few people have said Husky House – the sanctuary where she is currently staying – that it has not received many adoption requests for the poor puppy.

The husky has garnered a lot of attention online after the shelter posted a heartbreaking message from Jubilee’s perspective on its Facebook page.

My name is anniversary. I am a 4 year old husky woman who has been with Husky House for a long time. I come from a “breeder” who couldn’t sell me because he said I looked “weird”. Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them.

I wish I was beautiful so someone would like me to be their dog.

First of all, anniversary, when you read this: you are beautiful. Second, if people can’t see that it’s up to you, not you. There, pep talk over.

I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a bit shy because people mostly laugh at my looks.

Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had my own family that could love me even though I’m not pretty.

Anniversary has been in the shelter for more than a year and a half and is still looking for an owner. I don’t cry, you cry.

Husky House hopes that his post will make Anniversary find her at home forever. The shelter says that she can handle other dogs and people well, but recommends not to live in homes with small children, small animals, chickens, or cats.

She will also need an owner who is patient and willing to lure her out of her shell as she is a bit shy.

Hopefully the anniversary will soon find the right family.

Here you can apply for the adoption of the anniversary.

