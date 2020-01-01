advertisement

Outstanding first-year player Matthew Hurt scored 20 first-half points en route to a season-high 25 after Duke placed second over visiting Boston College 88-49 in its Atlantic Conference opener on Tuesday night in Durham. , NC

Hurt matched his previous season midway through the first half, hitting a pair of 3-pointers from the corner at the last minute. He drained 8 of 11 pre-break shots, including four bouts, to rate the entire Boston College team by one point.

Duke (12-1, 2-0 ACC) won its sixth game in a row, including five wins in a perfect December. All results in the winning beam came from double-digit margins.

Blue Devils quarterback Tre Jones was back in action after a two-game absence caused by a mild rupture of his left foot. He had five points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

Wendell Moore Jr. added 11 points for Duke, which closed a three-game hometown.

CJ Felder scored 13 points for Boston College (8-6, 2-1), which pulled in its four-game winning streak.

Hurt led Duke in scoring for the third time this season. It’s the ninth game this season that the Blue Devils’ leading scorer has been a first-year student.

Duke stormed to a 42-16 lead on the way to a score of 45-19. The Blue Devils shot 52.9 percent from the field in the first half compared to Boston College’s 28.6 percent.

Duke is one of three teams, joining Louisville and Virginia, without an ACC loss.

The game marked the return of graduate transfer Derryck Thornton, a Boston College guard who played his first season for Duke. Thornton played the past two seasons in Southern California before returning to the ACC.

Thornton scored the first basket of the game. He finished with six points on 3-for-12 shooting from the field.

Boston College was 2-0 in the ACC for the first time in nine years until it took its fifth double-digit loss this season.

Duke posted the 300th victory of the decade.

