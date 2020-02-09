advertisement

Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams scored in the shootout as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a fierce 6-5 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Svechnikov started the second round of the exchange by smashing a Marc-Andre Fleury glove hand for his third interchange score in four attempts this season. James Reimer, who finished with 33 saves, then stopped a Shea Theodore effort, and Williams followed with the clutch play on Fleury’s glove to improve to 3-for-3 in the shootout effort.

Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Erik Haula each had a goal and an assist, and Martin Necas and Haydn Fleury also scored for Carolina. Jake Gardiner added three assists in a game that featured six goals in the third period.

advertisement

Theodore had a goal and an assist, and Cody Eakin, Chandler Stephenson, Max Pacioretty and Jon Merrill also scored goals for Vegas. Nate Schmidt had two assists, and Fleury finished with 29 assists.

Vegas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with just 69 seconds left. Pacioretty started the scoring with his 24th goal, and Merrill made it 2-0 when he got a feed from William Carrier as he cut into the slot and beat Reimer with a back inside the left post.

Carolina cut it to 2-1 with just 28.4 seconds left in the opening period when Teravainen fired a shot from the left through traffic and crossed the handle of Fleury’s glove for his 12th goal of the season.

The Golden Knights extended their lead to 3-1 early in the second period when Theodore finished a two-on-one with Reilly Smith with a timer from the right circle off Reimer’s glove.

Aho made it 3-2 at the 1:19 mark of the third period with his 30th goal of the season, scoring in a Teravainen kick attack. But Stephenson responded with a short-handed goal just 58 seconds later, his 11th of the season, to extend the Golden Knights’ lead to two.

Haula cut it to 4-3 with a power play goal in 4:16 when he received an extended pass from Gardiner and beat Fleury with a back through the pads.

Fleury tied it, 4-4, at the 10:48 mark with his third goal of the season. The goal was initially shaken for goalkeeper intervention by Warren Foegele, but Carolina defied the call and won.

Necas then gave Carolina his first lead of the game with his 14th goal of the season, but Eakin tied it just over two minutes later, 5-5, with his fourth goal of the season and his first in the 15 matches.

– Starting the media level

advertisement