LONDON – Storm Ciara hit the UK and Northern Europe with hurricane strength and heavy rains on Sunday. He stopped flights and trains and churned the sea and closed the ports. Football games, farmers’ markets and cultural events were canceled when the authorities asked millions of people to stay in the house and not keep falling branches.

The storm, named by the British weather agency Met Office, brought with it massive gusts that occurred in the northern Welsh village of Aberdaron at 150 mph and in the Welsh town of Capel Curig at 138 mph. It is believed that a British Airways aircraft on a conventional airliner made the fastest flight ever from New York to London.

Waves hit the coast on the Ayrshire coast in Ardrossan, Scotland, on Sunday 9th February 2020. (Andrew Milligan / PA via AP)

The violent winds propelled a Boeing 747-436 to complete the 3,500-mile transatlantic trip from New York to London in just 4 hours and 56 minutes. The landing was 102 minutes earlier and the top speed was 825 miles per hour (1,327 km / h) -tracking website Flightradar24. Two Virgin Airlines flights also crossed the Atlantic, with all three breaking the previous subsonic record from New York to London of 5 hours and 13 minutes, according to Flightradar24.

Storm surges have dissolved on the beaches and on the rocks and in the cement docks. The Met Office issued 190 flood warnings and urged people not to try to drive flooded streets. Residents of the city of Appleby-in-Westmorland in north-west England fought to protect their homes when the Eden River burst its banks.

Three people were injured after a pub roof partially collapsed in the city of Perth in central Scotland on Saturday evening.

Flooded streets in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria, when Storm Ciara arrived in the UK on Sunday 9 February 2020. (Owen Humphreys / PA Wire)

At least 10 rail companies in the UK have warned that they are not allowed to travel, while almost 20 other passengers have to expect considerable delays. The strong winds damaged electrical wiring and dirty train tracks with broken branches and other waste, including a family trampoline.

London’s Heathrow Airport and several airlines combined their flights on Sunday to reduce the number of flights canceled by high winds. British Airways offered to rebook customers for domestic and European flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines has canceled some flights.

Lufthansa Airlines announced that there would be numerous cancellations and delays starting on Sunday afternoon, which would run at least until Tuesday morning. The airline plans to continue the long-haul flights at its main location in Frankfurt. Eurowings, a budget subsidiary of Lufthansa, canceled most flights for the duration of the storm.

Brussels Airport also experienced delays or cancellations.

Two huge harbors on either side of the English Channel, Dover in England and Calais in France, stopped operating in the midst of high waves. Ferries have been canceled everywhere in the region, including in the turbulent Irish Sea and the North Sea.

The Humber Bridge in Northern England was also closed. The massive bridge was completely closed on their website for the second time.

Queen Elizabeth II did not visit the church in Sandringham due to high winds.

A cow was spotted on a main road in southern England after strong winds blew fences.

In addition to weather problems, heavy snow was forecast for Monday in some parts of the UK.

An estimated 10,000 households, farms and businesses in Ireland have been excluded from the power supply. National weather agency Met Eireann warned that a combination of high tide, high seas and stormy conditions created a significant risk of coastal flooding, particularly in the west and northwest.

In northern France, too, strong winds knocked out the electricity. The Paris authorities warned residents and tourists to stay in the house for their safety. Parks and cemeteries in Lille and the surrounding towns were closed when strong winds cracked heavy branches. Open air markets closed early.

Luxembourg and the German city of Cologne announced that all schoolchildren could stay at home on Monday to avoid traveling in dangerous conditions.

In Germany, where the storm is known as “Sabine”, the national rail operator Deutsche Bahn canceled long-distance trains to particularly vulnerable destinations, including Emden and Norddeich in northwestern Germany, the northern city of Kiel and the North Sea island of Sylt.

“We have learned from previous storms that it is better not to bring trains to critical regions at all,” said Deutsche Bahn spokesman Achim Stauss. “We want to avoid trains getting stuck between the stations.”

Teams of railroad workers fanned out chainsaws to remove fallen trees that blocked the tracks.

In Denmark, meteorologists warned of possible hurricane winds late Sunday and flights from Copenhagen were canceled. The Danish authorities warned motorists against crossing large bridges, including the Great Belt Bridge, which connects the eastern and western parts of Denmark.

The storm was also to hit the coast of southern Norway and hit the southern and western parts of Sweden.

In the world of sports, dozens of soccer games, horse racing, rugby games, and other events have been canceled, including the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Ham. A 10 km run in London, in which 25,000 participants were expected to take part, was also canceled.

For safety reasons, the Dutch football association canceled all games in the top league on Sunday, as did the two largest football leagues in Belgium, the Jupiler Pro League and the Proximus League. A German soccer league game between title challenger Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne was also canceled.

In the Netherlands, an intrepid group of cyclists took advantage of the wild conditions to take part in the Dutch championships in headwind cycling.

The participants only used simple bicycles without gears, light frames or handlebars and drove a timed course of 8.5 kilometers along the coast of the southern province of Zeeland. Blown by the wind, blinded by the sand of the nearby beaches, the cyclists tried to stay upright.

“I survived, but it’s very difficult,” said Hans Deting, 56, whose right hand is dripping with blood after being blown off his bike.

“This is one thing with a bucket list,” said driver Edwin van Gaalen, who leaned against his handlebar and gasped after he was done.

Ultimately, the storm winds became too strong even for this macho event. The organizers ended the race early after 250 of the 300 drivers had finished the race.

By Sheila Norman-Culp

