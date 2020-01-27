advertisement

Michigan has almost a million acres of national forest under the watchful eye of the Huron-Manistee National Forest Service.

The Cadillac-Manistee district holds approximately 250,000 of these acres; now, under the watchful eye of a new district ranger.

Scott Peedle took office as the new district guard this month and he already has big plans to preserve and educate everyone about the forests.

“I really love the region, I grew up in this region, it’s a bit like my hometown, my backyard, and it really gave me the opportunity to go out in the forest, to manage the resources that I like wood and water, ”says Peedle.

Originally from northern Michigan, Peedle graduated from Pine River Area High School in 1992. He is now delighted to be back in the Huron-Manistee National Forests to explore and work with specialists who help preserve and educate.

“I was very impressed with the staff I work with, the resource specialists are technically competent and professional in what they do and they are so passionate about resources,” says Peedle.

Not only does he want to keep the integrity of the forests, but he also wants to teach others how.

Peedle says, “One of my biggest goals is to really educate young people, I think it’s very important to educate our young people and explain the importance of conservation.”

He plans to do so by relocating the Cadillac-Manistee district office to a more central location, the former Chittenden nursery built in the 1930s.

Molly Allen, Acting Director of Public Relations, said, “I think we have a great opportunity here to get the public to experience this really cool historic site.”

Peedle says he hopes to continue his mission to create sustainable national forests. “I really love the area and I want to do what is best and I want to make sure it is there for my children and future generations.”

The Cadillac-Manistee District Office plans to move into its new location at the former Chittenden Nursery in Wellston this summer.

