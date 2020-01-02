advertisement

Cork 3-19 Tipperary 0-14

A hat trick by Michael Hurley made it clear that Cork had reached the McGrath Cup final on Thursday evening after a big win over Tipperary in Mallow.

All his goals were scored in the first half when Cork prevailed against the guests with a 0: 5 draw.

advertisement

Dynamic full-backs Cian Kiely and Stephen Sherlock added Hurley’s goal.

Tipp was more competitive in the second half, but Cork’s win was never in doubt.

CORK: J Creedon; S Hickey, S Wilson, S Ryan; T Corkery, S. Meehan, C. Kiely (0-3); B. Hartnett (0-1), T. Clancy; C. Barrett (0-1), M. Collins, PO’Driscoll (0-1); C Dorgan (0-2, two free), S Sherlock (0-3), M Hurley (3-4).

Subs: C O’Callaghan for Clancy, R Harkin (0-2) for Sherlock, J O’Rourke (0-1) for Collins (all halftime); S Fitzgerald for Hurley and L O’Donovan (0-1) for Ryan (both 50 minutes).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; L Fahey, G Whelan, J Harney; M. Kehoe, R. Kiely, D. Leahy; SO’Brien, J. Nyland; J Lonergan (0-2), A Moloney (0-1), L. Treacy; L Boland (0-7, six free spins), S O’Connor (0-3 free spins), R Quigley.

Subs: D Carew for Whelan and C Kennedy (0-1) for Leahy, Halftime, D McEnroe for Quigley, M Stokes for Treacy, J Keane for Moloney 53

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).

Waterford 0-10 Limerick 2-10

A goal in injury time from debutant Gerard Stack brought the 14-man Limerick with Cork into a McGrath Cup final on January 11th.

In front of a tiny crowd of 187 spectators at Fraher Field, Stack delivered 1-2, Danny Neville scored after 32 minutes and goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan scored two dead balls in the first half.

Billy Lee’s charges had an eight-point advantage during the break. They went 25 minutes without a goal in the second half and lost Josh Ryan to a straight red before the points from Cillian Fahy, Jamie Lee and Séamus O’Carroll lifted the siege.

Waterford, spurred on by Jason Curry, Darragh Corcoran and Michael Kiely, ended the game with a point of seven points unanswered after a stormy comeback in the second half. However, they missed five dead ball chances and ended the game with eleven legs.

An exhausted deise had only 18 players available. Then Ó Cathasaigh, Aaron Jones, Robbie Flynn, Niall McSweeney, James Beresford and Adam O’Sullivan all got their first taste of senior football.

WATER FORD: P Hunt; A Jones, D o Cathasaigh, R Flynn; D Corcoran (0-2), SO’Donovan, M Kiely (0-1); M Curry, J Gleeson; S Curry, J Curry (0-5, three free), D Guiry; E O’Brien, B Lynch (0-2), D Fitzgerald.

Subs: N McSweeney for Fitzgerald (61), J Beresford for Kiely (61), A O’Sullivan for O’Brien (64).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan (0-2, one free, one 45); D O’Doherty, G. Noonan (0: 1), M. Donovan; T. McCarthy, I. Corbett, B. Childs; J Ryan, A Enright; R Glynn (0-1), J Lee (0-1, free), G Stack (1-2); P. Scanlan (0-1), D. Neville (1-0), K. Daly.

Subs: C Fahy (0-1) for McCarthy (h / t), T Griffin for Enright, S O’Carroll (0-1) for Daly (both 47 minutes), P De Bruin for Glynn (52), L Murphy for Childs (58).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).

advertisement