Huriyyah Muhammad, producer of Ekwa Msangi’s US competition entry “Farewell Amor” at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, received Sunday’s Sundance Institute / Amazon Studios Producers Award for storytelling.

The awards honor bold visions and the obligation to continue working as a creative producer in an independent space.

“Farewell Amor” follows an Angolan immigrant named Walter, to whom his wife and teenage daughter join after 17 years in the United States. Now strangers are sharing a one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, fighting to overcome the emotional distance between them. Msangi wrote and directed the film with Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah, Jayme Lawson, Nana Mensah, Joie Lee and Marcus Scribner. Muhammad produced together with Sam Bisbee and Josh Penn.

Muhammad is an author, director, and producer whose projects have been invited to the Sundance Institute, Tribeca Film Institute, Austin Film Festival, New Voices in Black Cinema, IFP Film Week, and African Film Festival, and won at the American Black Film Festival. She is a 2018 Creative Producing Fellow of the Sundance Institute and a founding member of the Cassius Creative Class 2018, an allusion to emerging artists on the cutting edge of culture.

She is a co-founder of the Black TV & Film Collective, a 1,300-member non-profit organization dedicated to the development and support of emerging color artists. Huriyyah graduated from Spelman College and received an MBA from NYU.

