HUNTINGTON BEACH – A sea of ​​nearly 1,000 people gathered on Saturday evening in the amphitheater north of Huntington Beach Pier to collect a candle for Christina Mauser.

The crowd also held the 38-year-old in their hearts.

Betty and Pete Mandich of Huntington Beach are holding hands with hundreds of other candles as they gather for a candlelight vigil to be held for Christina Mauser, one of the victims of the helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26th, and at Kobe Bryant and seven others were also killed on Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Valerie Byrnes from central Upland plays the bagpipes as she leads a procession of hundreds along the Huntington Beach Pier during a candlelight vigil that took place on Sunday, January 26 for Christina Mauser, one of the victims of the helicopter crash who also killed Kobe Bryant and seven others at Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach on Saturday February 1, 2020. (Photo by Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register / SCNG)

At Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach, photos of Christina Mauser are shown on a candlelight vigil for Christina Mauser, one of the victims of the helicopter crash on Sunday 26 January, which killed Kobe Bryant and seven other victims, Saturday evening February 1, 2020. (Photo by Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register / SCNG)



Riley McIntosh from central Huntington Beach speaks as hundreds gather for a candlelight vigil at Huntington Beach Pier for Christina Mauser, one of the victims of the January 26 helicopter crash, which included Kobe Bryant and seven others were held in Huntington Beach on Saturday evening, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Christina Mauser died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Byrant in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Courtesy of Matt Mauser on Facebook)

With the sober cry of the bagpipes in the background and a few tears, the community remembered Mauser as a caring mother, dedicated woman and talented basketball coach.

The community prayed, comforted each other, and supported Mauser’s family just six days after she and eight others were killed in the helicopter crash that involved Laker’s great Kobe Bryant in Calabasas.

“It’s definitely a good thing to have all of these people here,” said Kaylee Beebout, 11, a classmate of Mauser’s daughter Penny at Sowers Middle School. “It definitely makes me happier, but it also makes me sad if I just think about it more.

“I’m trying to distract myself so I don’t cry too much.”

Beebout, a sixth grader, was among the boy scouts who were handing out candles to visitors when they arrived at the pier by candlelight vigil.

At a table accented with turquoise, white and basketball balloons were photos of Mauser, a former athlete at Edison High, with her husband Matt, a former athlete and swimming coach at Edison, and their three young children.

The community prayed for the Mauser family and all victims of the crash. The accident also killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13; her teammates Alyssa Altobelli, 14; and Payton Chester, 13; in the Mambas youth basketball team; Alyssa’s parents John and Keri Altobelli, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Mauser was Bryant’s best assistant coach on the team. John Altobelli coached the baseball team at Orange Coast College.

“Dear Lord, help us all to walk with strength in these devastating times and to speak the names of our loved ones with joyful memories and to honor the legacy they have left behind for each of us,” said the prayer.

Right behind the crowd, a wall was decorated with a large banner with the words #mauserstrong. Well-wishers signed notes on the banner and read signs decorated by children at Sowers and Hawes Elementary.

The vigil also held a procession on the pier with red flowers thrown into the dark ocean.

Christy Grady, whose daughter Trish was a classmate with Mauser in Edison, took the walk when Bagpipe was playing in the background. The 64-year-old watched as Mauser grew up.

“She’s a really funny person,” said Grady of Mauser, who was known as Christina Patterson when she played basketball and volleyball with Edison. “Look at the diversity of people here. It is wonderful. Great sadness, but togetherness. ”

The ceremony also attracted people who did not know Mauser well but felt compelled to mourn them.

“It’s nice that someone did something for one of the women who were injured in the crash,” said Samara Kerley (12). “Most people just worry about Kobe and the Lakers.”

The gathering also attracted firefighters and Mayor Lyn Semeta. Scout troops 4644 and 3345 helped distribute donated cookies. Some local Starbucks donated coffee to visitors.

“I am glad that there is such support for these people because they are such great people,” said Sue Kaa, 65, from Huntington Beach. “It is heartbreaking. It is incredible to be here and to see how everyone supports this family – how the community has reached them and held them in their arms.”

