The former chairman and facility manager of a historic church in Los Angeles pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from church members to use the money to fund an expensive villa and exclusive club membership for himself.

The United States Attorney said that Huntington Beach’s 54-year-old Charles Thomas Sebesta agreed to plead guilty to having the Theft Church of Christ plan the $ 11.5 million theft program would have. Scientist, a longstanding branch of the Church of Christian Science in Hollywood.

In court on Monday, Stephen V. Wilson, the judge of the US central district, described Sebesta’s plan as “looting” the church of everything she owned.

“It was not piece by piece,” said Wilson from the bank. “In the end, the church was robbed across the board.”

Sebesta, who appeared in the courtroom with short gray hair in a white prison sweater that covered a gray sweater tied by chains around his waist and ankles, was first charged in August. He was originally in federal prison for 250 years for thirteen cases of bank fraud, money transfer fraud, and increased identity theft.

With the two-count plea agreement signed in January, Sebesta was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison. He is on probation five years ago and has to return all the money he stole.

In the defense agreement, US prosecutors said that Sebesta had “started to gain the trust of the church and its members” after being hired as a facility manager in 2001.

Sebesta worked its way up through years of leading the dwindling community. By 2016, he had almost all aspects of church finance under control.

To hide his thefts, Sebesta wrote the church’s checks “payable to fictional people who appeared legitimate because their names were similar to real companies.”

Sebesta had the bank accounts for the fake business. He named them after the church’s sellers – Grainger, an industrial utility, and Zurich International, an insurance company – to trick their members into believing they were legitimate.

All of the millions of dollars’ worth of money was then passed on to the prosecutor’s office “to give the accused an illegal personal benefit.”

Purchases included a $ 2 million mansion, Club 33 membership – a VIP club at Disneyland in Anaheim – and gifts for his wife, son, and companion.

At Club 33, Sebesta organized unusual meetings with “top-class entertainment companies, including professional sports teams, and their employees”. The sports teams or other companies were not mentioned in the indictment.

Some of the thefts were disguised as donations, such as when Sebesta took $ 4 million from the $ 12.7 million sale of its long-standing Hollywood Boulevard home.

The practically defunct Fifth Church of Christ, Scientist, was housed in a sleek, modern mid-century building on Hollywood Boulevard 7107 in Los Angeles for nearly 40 years.

The church address now points to a mall in the Fairfax District. Other Church of Science congregations in the region were unaware of the Los Angeles chapter, and some said it no longer existed.

With only a few members left, the church decided to sell the Hollywood Boulevard property in 2008. Sebesta accompanied this sale. The property is now owned by the trendy mosaic church, which is geared towards thousands of years.

In an email to the remaining members of the church, Sebesta said they had bought the property, the prosecutors said. He told them that $ 4 million from the sale would be donated to the Church of Science’s founding organization, the Mother Church.

The Boston-based Mother Church never received this money, the indictment said. And instead of putting the rest of the building’s purchase price in the Los Angeles chapter’s box office, Sebesta pocketed a “significant majority” of the money, according to court documents.

The transaction was a misstep that helped Secret Service investigators uncover the lengthy plan that faltered when the Mother Church realized they had pledged a $ 4 million donation.

When officials there began to investigate where their money was going, Sebesta sent them letters pretending to be another member of the Fifth Church, asking them to allow the local branch to indict the discrepancy, “without distraction or interference.” “To examine yourself.

It was not until 2016 that Church members informed federal investigators about the program. Secret service agents in Southern California investigated the case.

The prosecutors have not said where the manor house that Sebesta bought with church funds was.

His companion, not named in the August indictment, who had received gifts as part of the thefts of the First Church of Christ, was nevertheless brought up in a different trial than co-accused, according to Valerie Makarewicz, a deputy U.S. attorney who spoke to the court on Monday hearing with Sebesta mentioned.

In 2014, Sebesta and Christine Lynn Rowe, a 50-year-old from Huntington Beach who was referred to by the Los Angeles County prosecutors as Sebesta’s assistant, were accused of about $ 180,000 by Lay Mission-Helpers and Mission Doctors Association, one Catholic charity to have stolen.

Two years later, the two raised no objections to the indictment after initially finding themselves not guilty.

Church of Christian Science officials in Southern California have not yet sent a request for comment on Sebesta’s confession of guilt.

