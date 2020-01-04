advertisement

The year is 1977 and the place is New York City. So you know what that means. Well, in the case of Amazon’s highly anticipated conspiracy thriller “Hunters,” it’s time to go Nazi hunting. Amazon has released the official trailer for the “Hunters” produced by Jordan Peele. Inspired by real events and with Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, the series follows “a diverse band of Nazi hunters who lived in New York City in 1977”.

“The hunters, as they are called, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials live among us and are joining forces to establish a fourth empire in the United States, and have thwarted their new genocide plans. “

The trailer for “Hunters” shows Pacinos Meyer Offerman, who recruited Lerman’s Jonah Heidelbaum to “The Hunters” after the murder (by the hands of a “burglar”) of Jonah’s grandmother. “You know what the best revenge is,” asks Meyer Jonah. “Revenge.” Revenge against whom exactly? “Damn Nazis.” (And according to the trailer “Revenge. Is. Just.”)

And with that in mind, Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” rates the rest of the trailer, revealing the Nazis (including Dylan Baker’s Biff Simpson) and just whoever makes the team known as “The Hunters”: a lock picker, a spy, a soldier, a master of camouflage and two weapons experts.

The first season with 10 episodes of “Hunters” will premiere on Friday February 21st at Amazon. David Weil also created Kate Mulvaney, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Josh Radnor, Louis Ozawa Changchien and Jerrika from “Hunters” Hinton, Greg Austin and Lena Olin. Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Original series below.

