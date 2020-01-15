advertisement

The Oscar nominee for “The Irishman” shared the surprises he had had while filming a “10 hour film” for Amazon.

Al Pacino has made films all his life, so we will be forgiven him for committing the main sin of the filmmakers who chose television: he calls “Hunters”, his new television series, a “10-hour film “. The Oscar-winning actor, who recently received his ninth Oscar nomination for “The Irishman” from Netflix, proves that streaming is causing a stir in one of Amazon Prime Video’s most anticipated shows. “Hunters” takes place in 1977 and follows a diverse group of New York Nazi hunters who have discovered hundreds of high-ranking former officers who have been hiding in America and conspired to establish a Fourth Reich.

“There is originality in this show. It’s a little eccentric,” said Pacino during the TCA panel on Tuesday afternoon at Amazon. “You will see it from certain angles if it isn’t dry. They will surprise you and you really cannot believe it. (…) You never know when a joke will come. That really appealed to me when I read it: Things are not what they seem. “

advertisement

connected

connected

“Hunters” was produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and combines history and imagination into a unique TV thriller. Creator David Weil said he developed the concept five years ago and was largely inspired by stories his grandmother told him as a boy.

“My grandmother was a Holocaust survivor who told me stories about the war,” said Weil. “When I got older, I struggled with the feeling of birthright. How would I continue your story? (…) For me it was a love letter to my grandmother; a search to attract the watchful cape with the (current) advent of anti-Semitism and xenophobia. “

Although Weil said that history was part of the wish fulfillment, there were real people who hunted down Nazis in the United States – they simply did it “in court, through legal action,” said Weil.

Executive producer and co-showrunner Nikki Toscano said the authors are very aware not to sympathize with the Nazis, as some media and publications have been accused of doing so during the rise of modern white Supremacist movements.

“We are making no attempt to humanize the Nazis,” said Toscano. “Some Nazis have gone to extremes, while other Nazis have different explanations for their behavior. (…) These arguments do not end up with our hunters. (…) We don’t try to humanize it, but we do see a spectrum. “

“It is important to recognize that they are human beings and that they do not represent them as characters so that we know (…) how we cannot allow this (today) again,” said Weil. “The purpose of the show is an allegorical story, to draw the parallels between the 30s and 40s in Europe, the 70s in New York and what we see today. (…) This show is really a question: what are you doing? For this group of guards, the question arises: “If you hunt monsters, do you become monsters yourself?”

When Pacino was asked to compare this production to “The Irishman” – another long story made for a streaming platform – he said he had “a wonderful experience” with “Hunters” all well. “

Although he pointed out certain challenges related to television, including changing directors “every two to three weeks” and lacking the “luxury of rehearsals,” Pacino said that the cast and crew came together to make sure that everyone felt comfortable and ready for the performance.

“We would rehearse whenever we could. We would find time to meet at the weekend, especially if it was a difficult scene, ”said Pacino. “The set had such a malleable feeling. If someone had a problem with something or just wanted to think about it, we would all do it together. “

“I remember a scene where we were all in the bat cave together (as they called the characters’ headquarters internally) and we were all sitting there wondering how we would get through the scene. David (Weil) and (Nikki) Toscano were always there. The authors and creators would only be there to help and inform us. “

This isn’t always the case with movies (or even most television shows), and the speed of production was improved by Pacino, who shared the show with a strong ensemble, including Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton, who were present for the panel.

“It was easier for me in many ways (than movies) because it wasn’t my whole story,” said Pacino. “It’s mostly Logan’s story, but it’s also the character of Millie’s story. It’s amazing what she’s doing.”

“That’s the thing with a 10-hour film, a series I’m not used to.”

Okay, Mr. Pacino. We’ll let that slip.

Premiere of “Hunters”, season 1, on February 21st at Amazon Prime Video. Check out the trailer below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBGkjmfIzAw (/ embed)

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement