Hunted is back for 2020: who are the new competitors and when does it start?

Here’s everything about the last season of those hoping to win and when to catch it on TV.

Hunted begins its 2020 race on Thursday, February 13 at 9 p.m. Channel 4. The show will air weekly at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Ten other ordinary people start their lives on the run in a tough race to win a cash prize.

For the next 25 days, they must escape the clutches of an elite team of ex-military and intelligence agents for a chance to win a share of £ 100,000.

For Series 5, there were four teams of two and two solo fugitives. But who are the 10 chosen this year?

2020 Hunted Competitors

Here are the competitors, who at the start of the show are all on the run …

Ella and Jess

Ella and Jess are a couple who have been together for eight years. Ella is a 22-year-old outdoor charity researcher, while Jess is a 23-year-old consultant for a broker of independent financial advisers.

Rob and Ben

Rob and Ben have been friends since the age of 16. Rob is 24 and compiles social media content for soccer fans. Ben is from Reading and has always been a fan of Reading FC.

Mervyn, known as “Titch”

Mervyn, known as “Titch”, was born in Swindon in 1940 and at 78 years of age will be Hunted’s oldest fugitive. Mervyn began his career working for the Portsmouth police before joining the military. After that, Titch moved on to computer science and computer science.

Toni

Toni is a high fashion designer from Fulham who makes high end clothing for wealthy women around the world. In addition to being a seamstress, she has 10 animals, three of which are her children and seven others, including her two award-winning pigs, which she says will miss her more than anyone else during her flight.

Frankie and Dan

Frankie and Dan are two friends. Frankie is a 35-year-old mom from Birmingham. In addition to being a full-time nanny, Frankie also works as a contact supervisor accompanying children in care during family visits. Dan E is a 36 year old single man from Birmingham. Dan worked for BT as a graphic designer for 11 years, his mother died in 2016, which led Dan to assess his life and he decided to quit his job, since he ran his own gardening business.

Dan R and Hayley

Dan R and Hayley are a couple who have been together for three years. Dan R is 33 years old and 6 years ago, he started his gym business in Wigan, he is now co-owner of 2 gymnasiums and a healthy kitchen. Hayley, 27, was also born and raised in Wigan, where she works as a human resources officer for the board.

Hunt

For Series 5, Ben “Sherlock” Owen heads the Hunters, an elite group of former military, police and determined security forces.

For the first time, the fugitives were robbed of all their personal belongings and their money; they only have clothes on their backs. They will have to survive for 25 days relying on their networks and the kindness of strangers if they want to have a chance to win a share of £ 100,000.

But before that, in the opening episode, their first challenge is to identify the unknown city in which they were dropped and to escape the all-seeing eye from the helicopter above.

Child lovers Jess and Ella are totally lost while at Hunter headquarters, Ben Owen thinks retiree Mervyn will be an easy target … until they discover his secret past.

There are six episodes of Hunted for 2020. The show will return in 2021. Channel 4 now invites aspiring fugitives to apply for the future Hunted series on huntedapplications.com.

Meanwhile, you can watch episodes online for free and catch up on past episodes and series via All4.

