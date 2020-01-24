advertisement

Two masked intruders broke into a Leicester home and attacked the occupants before stealing a large sum of money.

The men targeted the house on Bradbourne Road, Spinney Hills, earlier this month.

They ordered the two inside to hand over their money, pushing one and punching the other in the face, said Leicestershire police.

The men searched the house before leaving with what the police described as “substantial money”.

Detective Constable Rich Van-de-Velde, who is leading the investigation, said, “This is a particularly upsetting incident for the occupants who not only lost a significant amount of money, but the one of them was physically injured.

“We have information that a 4×4 vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the offense including the occupants we are trying to locate.

“Did you see this vehicle and the people in it?

“Perhaps you saw someone in the area at the time and their behavior seemed suspicious?

“Do you have any information on those responsible?

“Any information you may have about this incident could be vital to our investigation, so please contact us with any information you may have, even the smallest details.”

Contact Det Con Van-de-Velde at 101.

