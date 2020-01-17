advertisement

Want to check the return date for Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 3 or learn about next steps? In this article we learn more about this topic! But we also have a head scratcher.

Why in the world should NBC start a brand new show in just two episodes? No new episode will be broadcast in seven days. Instead, you have to wait until January 31 for Russian Roulette to air. The reason for the delay is NBC’s figure skating coverage, which will dominate prime time on January 24. Sure, this is not an Olympic year, but at the same time there is still a fair amount of excitement about sport. It just doesn’t get the same headlines as in most other situations.

If you want to get more details about the next episode of Lincoln Rhyme while waiting, we recommend reading the following episode 3 summary:

01/31/2020 (8:00 PM – 9:00 PM) (Friday): When a young woman from a Russian island community who is witness to a murder comes to Lincoln and Amelia for help, the case becomes more shocking than that mysterious murder occurs with a cold case – the tragic disappearance of a teenage girl. In the meantime, the “secret” of the bone collector is discovered. TV-14

The good news about this upcoming episode is simple: A secret coming out at this point will mean that the show is moving at a fairly fast pace. That means you have had a lot of important events to follow this season, and the authors aren’t pulling things out of the fact that there are a ton of seasons. We believe that part of it could have to do with the reality of network TV programs in 2020. It is known that there are only so many years that programs are broadcast, so you have to make the most of your time. Let’s hope that this version of Lincoln Rhyme is finally successful.

