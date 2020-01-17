advertisement

A devastating drought that has struck the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has resulted in 45 million people facing food security threats. This was the result of a report by the United Nations World Food Program (UN).

The record number, which consisted mainly of women and children, was also attributed to widespread flooding and economic unrest.

In the report, the WFP warns that in the face of the worsening crisis, the world must step up efforts to save lives and enable communities to adapt to climate change.

“This hunger crisis is of a magnitude that we have not seen before, and the evidence shows that it will worsen,” said Lola Castro, WFP Regional Director for Southern Africa.

“The annual hurricane season has started and we simply cannot afford to repeat the devastation caused by the unprecedented storms of the past year.

“While our number one priority is the millions who need immediate support, building resilience for the increasingly vulnerable and destructive droughts and storms is critical,” said Castro.

As the “lean” season deepens before the annual grain harvest in April / May, the international community must both accelerate emergency aid for millions of people with severe hunger in southern Africa and make long-term investments so that the region’s vulnerable can withstand the deterioration Effects of climate change, the report said.

Southern Africa has had only a normal growing season in the past five years, as temperatures are twice the global average and most of the food is produced by subsistence farmers who depend on increasingly unreliable rains.

In many places, the rain has come too late this season again, and experts predict that the hot and dry weather will continue in the coming months, which means that the harvest will continue to be poor.

The WFP plans to support 8.3 million people suffering from hunger in eight of the most affected countries (Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Madagascar, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Malawi) during the lean season.

To date, the WFP has secured only $ 205 million of the $ 489 million needed for this aid, and has had to make extensive use of internal loans to ensure that food reaches the needy.

Zimbabwe is the worst hunger in a decade. 7.7 million people – half of the population – are seriously unsure about their diet.

So are 20% of the people in Zambia, a longstanding regional bread basket that now has to restrict grain exports and has to accept outside help.

Twenty percent of the Lesotho population hit by drought and 10 percent of the Namibians are also very hungry.

Given the already high malnutrition rates, population growth, inequality and HIV / AIDS, the hunger crisis is aggravated by rising food prices, large losses of farm animals and increasing unemployment. Families across the region eat less, miss meals, take children out of school, sell valuable assets, and get into debt.

“If we do not get the resources we need, we have no choice but to help less and less with less. We will not be able to adequately expand longer-term activities that are vital to effectively tackling the existential emergency of climate change “Castro said. – SAnews.gov.za

