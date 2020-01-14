advertisement

BRUSSELS – Hungary’s law requiring civil society organizations to disclose their foreign donors is violating European Union rules protecting the bloc’s fundamental rights, a legal adviser to the EU’s highest court said on Tuesday.

The law is part of a series of measures against what the government considers to be unfair foreign influence linked to its dispute with Budapest-born American billionaire George Soros. Prime Minister Victor Orban has repeatedly accused Soros-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of political interference.

The clash has prompted the European Parliament to open a procedure against Hungary for alleged violations of EU fundamental rights that could lead to the suspension of the country’s voting rights in the EU.

Tuesday’s opinion, which is not binding on the court but is likely to be accepted in the final ruling, is a fresh blow to Orban’s government, which is accused in Brussels of limiting its citizens’ rights with a series of laws that may limit the independence of judges, the media and civil society.

The law requires civil organizations receiving outside funding to disclose in their online public records their foreign funds with donations in excess of 500,000 Hungarian forints ($ 1,670) after their foreign fund reaches a threshold set by the authorities.

The European Court of Justice’s legal adviser said the 2017 law violated the principle of free movement of capital within the 28-nation bloc because it required disclosures only for foreign financing.

The law also unduly interferes with fundamental rights, such as respect for privacy and the protection of personal data, as it requires a disproportionate disclosure of donor personal information, said legal adviser Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona.

The opinions of legal advisers are usually reflected in subsequent court decisions. If Hungary is found to be in breach of EU rules, it must amend the law or face the risk of fines.

(1 $ = 298.7600 forints) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alex Richardson)

