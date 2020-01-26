advertisement

Hungarian government spokesman expressed concern about the plans by Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros to invest $ 1 billion to build his Open Society University Network, and called it an “ideologically motivated political agenda”.

The Budapest-born investor said Thursday at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, that he would provide $ 1 billion to build a global university network to promote the values ​​of “freedom of expression and belief,” according to the Open Society press release foundations.

In the project of his life, which Soros calls “the most important and long-term project”, OSUN “wants to reach institutions that need international partners, as well as neglected population groups such as refugees, prisoners, Roma and other displaced persons” to work with “politically endangered scholars”.

Soros believes it is high time to establish the Open Society Foundation, which he uses to make countless efforts to advance an ideologically motivated political agenda, build on his previous efforts, and develop a new and innovative educational network that The world really needs it, ”wrote Hungarian State Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Relations, Zoltán Kovács, in an official blog entry.

Kovács added that Soros is “fairly clear about his determination to advance his agenda for an open society,” although “international media and advocates of globalism” focus more on the billionaire’s philanthropic work.

In a previous blog entry, Kovács rejected the Renew Europe Group’s migration proposal to the European Parliament as the “Soros Plan”, which aimed to make Europe an open society by imposing migration quotas on the Member States of the European Union.

It is not the first time that George Soros has been in conflict with his home country since Prime Minister Viktor Orbán came to power in 2010, amid the European refugee and migration crisis. In December 2018, the Central European University (CEU) was expelled from Hungary and its U.S.-accredited academic programs moved from Budapest to Vienna (Austria) after the Hungarian government refused to renew an agreement that would continue Soros’ established institution would operate its campus in the country’s capital in accordance with the 2017 Foreign Branch Act. The law requires foreign branches in Hungary to have a campus in their home country, but the CEU did not have a campus in the United States.

Earlier this month, the Court of Justice of the European Union (pdf) stated that a Hungarian law on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with foreign funding was in conflict with current EU law. The 2017 law, considered by many to be an attack by the Orbán administration on the Open Society Foundations, required NGOs to accept more than 7.2 million forints ($ 24,090) foreign money a year to be in their public profile identified as funded by foreigners.

