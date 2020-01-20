advertisement

A supplier to train builder Derby Bombardier is looking for hundreds of new employees.

Motherson Rolling Stock Systems (MRSS) produces and installs electrical components for trains and needs approximately 200 additional contractors to meet the demands of three major contracts signed by Bombardier.

In November 2019, Bombardier announced that it needed 400 additional production workers at its Litchurch Lane plant to meet the demand for hundreds of cars from Greater Anglia, South Western Railway and West Midlands Trains.

The two recruitment campaigns are carried out by Shorterm Group. MRSS is based on the same site as the Bombardier plant and needs electrical and mechanical assemblers to work throughout 2020.

He has already organized recruiting events to help fill roles, including an open house held at Pride Park just before Christmas, in collaboration with Bombardier, Women in Rail and MRSS.

According to Shorterm, the event, which was also attended by its training partner Qualitrain, was a “great success”.

But he is still looking for more people to fill the vacancies and has organized an interview recruitment day, which will take place at the Derby College Roundhouse on January 25, from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

In a press release, Shorterm Group said: “We are looking for a large number of electrical and mechanical assemblers in Derby and will organize a recruitment day to conduct assessments for those who are interested in available positions.

“Whether you are currently looking for a job or are in employment and want to change careers, we would like you to come to the event.

“As long as you are willing to learn, you do not need any previous experience for the role of electrical assembler and for the mechanical assembler, you only need basic mechanical knowledge.”

According to Shorterm, during the recruitment day, candidates will have a short informal interview and, in some cases, may be asked to take a basic English and math test depending on the position they are applying for.

Those who are assessed for the roles of mechanical assemblers will also be asked to complete a practical mechanical test.

All applicants are invited to bring an updated CV on paper.

MRSS was previously known as BTRoS (Bombardier Transportation Rolling Stock) until parent company Bombardier Transportation sold the company in March of last year to Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, which is a global supplier of l transport industry with a presence in 41 countries and has been listed in stock exchanges in India since 1993.

As part of Motherson, MRSS is supplying electrical and cabling systems to Bombardier to cover its rolling stock projects in the United Kingdom.

In recent years, Bombardier has won a number of major contracts for its Aventra train – designed, developed and currently under construction in Derby.

These contracts are starting to take effect and Bombardier, along with its main suppliers, now needs additional workers to help them build them.

In a statement, Bombardier said, “2020 promises to be one of the busiest ever. A full backlog means a busy factory and more jobs at Bombardier and our major suppliers. “

For more information on available jobs and the recruitment day, visit www.shortermgroup.com/recruitmentday.

