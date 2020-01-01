advertisement

RICHLAND, Wash. (HARMEET KAUR, CNN) – Several people were stuck in their cars on New Year’s Eve after strong winds blew a thicket of tumbleweeds into part of a state highway.

This is probably not the way motorists in Washington State wanted to spend their New Year’s Eve.

Several people got stuck in their car on Tuesday after strong winds blew a thicket into a part of a state road, according to the Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.

Several vehicles and a semi-truck slowed down due to poor visibility and eventually came to a halt, Thorson said. Then they became covered with tumbleweeds, which prevented them from continuing.

The piles of tumbleweeds were in places as high as 20 to 30 feet, said Thorson, who blocked SR 240 around milepost 10, about 20 miles west of Richland in the south-central part of the state.

Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation worked all night to clear the road. The road was closed for about 10 a.m. and reopened on Wednesday at 4:30 a.m.

A car was found trapped in the tumbleweeds after the sun rose, but it was abandoned by its driver, he said. No injuries were reported.

“A pretty incredible picture of SR 240 where tumbleweed closed the road for 10 hours last night,” tweeted the Washington State Department of Transport East. “A big thank you to our crews who worked all night to clear the road.”

