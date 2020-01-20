advertisement

OTTAWA (Reuters) – According to Secretary of Defense Harpist Sajjan, between 150 and 200 Canadian troops will be in the Atlantic Province of Newfoundland and Labrador by the end of Sunday to counter the massive snowstorm.

The armed forces also provide two transport planes and at least two helicopters. The storm threw up to 30 inches of snow on St. Johns, the capital of Newfoundland, and filled gusts of wind up to 130 km / h.

Many main streets are completely impassable. Although the state of emergency remains in the city, the authorities announced on Sunday that petrol stations and pharmacies can be reopened.

“By the end of today, you will likely have 150 to 200 on-site staff ready to provide assistance. It could be between 250 and 300 by tomorrow and in the coming days,” said Sajjan on the sidelines of a cabinet retreat in Winnipeg , Manitoba.

The troops would be a mixture of reserves that were already in the province and soldiers who came from another location, he added.

Conditions could still be difficult as Environment Canada forecasts an additional 10 cm of snow for Sunday evening.

“We really need to open the streets … we need to make sure we have better access to the hospital,” St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen told Canadian Broadcasting Corp. on Sunday.

By David Ljunggren

