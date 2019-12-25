advertisement

Algiers – The body of Algeria’s powerful army chief – the former independence fighter who became his country’s de facto ruler – was sent to his grave in a tank Wednesday as hundreds of thousands of mourners watched. Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah, who organized the state’s response to mass protests this year, died of a heart attack Monday at the age of 79.

He had angered protesters who accused him of working to keep the army in power, the army and the rest of the elite in power after he helped oust longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April.

But many in Algeria on Wednesday gave credence to the army’s contained response to mass demonstrations that rocked cities across the country.

“He did the right thing when he assured the safety of the millions of people who marched … demanding change,” said Abdesselam Selami, a 52-year-old telecommunications worker, waiting to pay his respects on the road. “No one was killed,” Selami told Reuters by phone.

Gaed Salah pushed for an election to replace Bouteflika – a vote that many protesters rejected as a character, saying the army chief held the blame for power.

When Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in as the new president this month, he brought Gaed Salah to the stage, embraced him and presented him with an order of merit.

The old general died four days later, and Tebboune hastily appointed Said Chengriha, the head of the ground forces, to senior military work. Chengriha, like Gaed Salah and most of Algeria’s other rulers since independence, is a veteran of the guerrilla war against French rule.

Gaed Salah stayed in the Palais du Peuple state of the capital. On Wednesday, his casket was printed on the national flag and covered with flowers and wandered the streets of the al-Alia cemetery east of the city.

“It’s too big. Hundreds of thousands,” said book publisher Mohamed Mouloudi in the crowd. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, written by Angus McDowall; Editing by Ed Osmond and Andrew Heavens)

