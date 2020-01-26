advertisement

Hundreds of Derbyshire high school students could be temporarily relocated while urgent repairs of £ 2 million are being made to its buildings.

Derbyshire County Council intends to make costly repairs to the Newhall Community Junior School later this year.

The school on Chesterfield Avenue has 341 students enrolled and was last classified by education watchdog Ofsted as “in need of improvement”.

The county council said in its major capital projects for the coming fiscal year: “Newhall Junior School is classified as a building at risk and is a high priority.

“The roof, which contains asbestos, must be replaced urgently, however, given the presence of asbestos, the project is likely to cause the temporary relocation of the school while the work is being done. “

The William Allitt School, a secondary school, and the Newhall Infant and Nursery School, share the same site as the elementary school.

In May 2018, the county council revealed that it was in talks with the central government to rebuild or redevelop William Allitt, who has about 700 students, due to its disrepair.

In October 2018, Steve Frost, its president, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the school should be demolished and rebuilt to save money.

He said £ 10m worth of repairs were needed but could be bulldozed and rebuilt between £ 17m and £ 25m.

Frost urged the Ministry of Education to rethink the way it funds school repair programs and seek a long-term solution for William Allitt that would require major reconstruction.

DfE did not say whether it would support the reconstruction of the school, but that it was compiling data on schools across the UK to ensure that funding for repairs would go to where it was ” most necessary ”.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said, “Our plans for the renovation of the Newhall Junior School are at a very early stage and the full scope of work and deadlines have yet to be determined.

“We are also considering a number of options to replace William Allitt School, and we are considering this possibility as well as the need to renovate the Newhall Junior School.

“Once we get a little deeper into our plans, we will begin to explore options for finding a temporary home for Newhall Junior.”

Newhall Junior School was asked for comments, but did not respond.

