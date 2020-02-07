advertisement

Hundreds of students are expected to start their final exams in May after the authorities decided to schedule the new IT exam ahead of the traditional exams.

The first computer science exam takes place on May 27, a week before the main exams begin on June 3.

A pilot group of 40 schools will conduct the exam and the subject will be rolled out to all schools nationwide for exam in 2022 from September 2020.

Another exam is the first main exam, which all students have to take on the computer.

It is a practical coursework project that must be completed on the computer under the supervision of the class teacher and corresponds to 30 percent of the overall grade.

On May 27th, there will be a final exam that includes a paper-based and a computer-based element, which together make up 70 percent of the total score.

All components are rated externally by the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

The introduction of computer science at the national level is likely to pose challenges for some schools, particularly those struggling with outdated computers or poor broadband access.

For example, all participating schools in the first phase of IT adoption were selected based on their equipment or infrastructure, which enables students to complete their exams.

This includes laptops with at least 1 GHz processor for each student with access to 100 Mbit / s broadband.

Skills shortage

The participating schools each received € 3,000 for the purchase of computer equipment.

The move to introduce IT to Leaving Cert followed pressure from employers who warned of a shortage of skilled workers in the stem sector (science, technology, engineering, and math).

The new subject requires students to focus on how programming and computational thinking can be used to solve problems and how computer technology affects the world around us.

The move towards holding the IT exam in May is also a sign of the pressure from the audit authorities to accommodate an increasing number of exams in a short window.

Last year, the SEC extended the traditional written exam schedule for Leaving Cert by two days.

This step followed the introduction of new exams for Leaving Cert, which led to a growing number of technical conflicts and forced students to take up to three exams in a single day.

This year, most exams take place over 15 days, starting on Wednesday, June 3, and ending on Tuesday, June 23.

The final exam is physical education (PE), which is examined for the first time this year.

A total of 80 secondary schools will complete the PE exam this year, which is to be rolled out nationwide from next September.

Students taking the new PE exam must submit videos of themselves demonstrating their skills in a particular physical activity – such as athletics, rugby, or ballet – so that the examiners can grade them. This corresponds to 30 percent of the grades.

The remaining grades are awarded for a physical activity project (20 percent) and a traditional written exam (50 percent).

