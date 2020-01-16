advertisement

Hundreds of Junior and Leaving Cert students have received grades based on estimates from their schools because of errors such as the loss of scripts or incorrect exam documents.

A detailed breakdown of these awards shows that a student received an estimated grade in one case after complaining that he was distracted by ants on his desk during a final exam. In other cases, students complained of noise outside the exam center, a stopped clock in the exam room, or distraction from other candidates.

advertisement

The practice of the State Examinations Commission (SEC) to award these valued grades has not been publicly recognized and does not appear to be mentioned in published documents.

However, the existence of this parallel Leaving Cert certification process based on estimated grades can raise new concerns about the transparency of the system and whether these grades are awarded fairly.

According to the SEC, a total of 148 students received these estimated grades last year. The corresponding numbers for 2018 were 116 students; 116 in 2017; and 159 in 2016.

‘No concerns’

In a statement, the SEC said it had “no concerns” about the practice of ensuring that candidates are not disadvantaged by circumstances beyond their control.

“When dealing with schools and candidates in such matters, the SEC is completely open to the process and circumstances in which it occurred.”

When awarding these grades, the school is asked to estimate the likely outcome the student would have received.

The treatment of these students contrasts with that of the bereaved, who until last year had to take the Leaving Cert exams within a few hours of the burial of a close family member or had to retake their exams a year later. These students can now take exams they missed a month later.

Internal SEC records indicate that it was considered to provide the bereaved with estimated grades or “rated results,” but excluded this because it was feared that this could undermine confidence in the Leaving Cert.

“The Commission would be very concerned about that. , , The proposal for an evaluated result would create a parallel certification process for the Leaving Certificate, in which the results are generated in a different way, ”the record says.

“Such a system would require a significant buy-in from all parties involved and pose significant challenges, both legally and in terms of maintaining public trust in the Leaving Certificate exam system.”

advertisement