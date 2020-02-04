advertisement

Several hundred schools across the country are closed on Tuesday as part of an ongoing campaign against a two-tier remuneration system by the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI).

The one-day break also affects technology institutes and training centers.

The TUI, which represents around 19,000 members, claims that there is a “discriminatory” two-tier compensation system for teachers, which means that teachers employed after January 2011 earn an entry-level salary that is 14 percent lower than that of their previous colleagues this date.

The union said that despite some progress in equal pay, teachers employed after January 2011 will still earn around € 110,000 less over the course of their 40-year career than longer-term colleagues.

According to recent figures, around 400 of the country’s more than 700 secondary schools are to be closed after the strike. The Department of Education indicated that almost all 248 schools in the Education and Training Board and 96 elementary and comprehensive schools would likely be closed.

In addition, at least 45 of the country’s 380 voluntary secondary schools are being closed.

TUI President Seamus Lahart said the campaign would continue until equal pay was restored.

“We have exhausted every opportunity to resolve this issue. The overwhelming mandate of members to participate in a labor dispute campaign shows that the determination of teachers and lecturers on this issue has been strengthened, ”said Lahart.

“The clear message from our members is that they have been patient long enough and that our actions must now escalate.”

He added: “We regret any inconvenience this has caused students and their families, but continuing wage discrimination carries the risk of further harming the education system.”

parents

The National Parents’ Council Post-Primary (NPCPP) said it was “disappointed” that the strike would affect children’s education.

“The students (our children) shouldn’t suffer from personnel disputes. NPCPP highlights our rejection of industrial disputes that take place during class, class, or exams, ”said a spokesman.

Members of the Irish Association of Secondary School Teachers (ASTI) are not participating in the strike action and must register their school attendance to be paid regardless of whether the school is open or closed to students.

In an official recommendation, the ASTI informed its members that they must be “available for work” in order to be paid.

The Ministry of Education said that an agreement was reached in 2018 on newcomers’ wages, which would result in a gradual increase in wages, and that the government remains committed to this.

“The issue of wages for new entrants is a cross-sectoral issue, not just an issue for the education sector,” said a department spokesman. “The government supports the gradual, negotiated repeal of Fempi legislation (emergency fiscal measures during the downturn), taking due account of the priority of improving public services and recognizing the essential role of civil servants.”

He added: “The starting salary of a newly hired teacher was € 30,702 in 2012. A teacher’s starting salary is now € 36,953. Starting October 1, 2020, a teacher’s starting salary will be € 37,692. “

