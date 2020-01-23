advertisement

Hundreds of people came to pay homage to a “sparkling” student from Derby.

Arjun Singh, 20, died in an incident at Long Row, Nottingham, at 4 a.m. on Saturday January 18.

advertisement

Candles and flowers were placed last night for Heatherton’s student in front of the Slug and Lettuce in Long Row.

Friends, family members, students and members of the Sikh community were among those who paid tribute, reports NottinghamshireLive.

A 58-year-old cashier from West Bridgford, who has known the family for about 40 years, said: “Arjun was a nice young man.

“They are a respectable and pleasant family. My heart goes to the family, God bless them.”

Tributes paid to the memory of Arjun Singh.

Gagandeep Singh, 31, of Sikh Community Youth Service, who lives in Alyth Court, Old Basford, told Nottinghamshire Live: “As we heard, he was a happy, bubbly guy who got along with everyone and had a lot of friends.

“It’s about coming together, to pay my respects to you. He is one of our brothers in the Sikh community.

“Again, no matter what culture or race you are from, we are here to honor.”

Bhupinder Singh Sanghera, 45, a courier, also from the Sikh Community Youth Service, was shocked by the tragedy.

“It is not any age, it is 20 years of the life of a missing parent in a second,” he said.

“With the community, it’s not about knowing them personally. As a community, we are all one family.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The vigil lasted about an hour and there were several speeches.

Ranveer Singh, 20, a third-year economics student at the University of Nottingham, where he is a member of Sikh society, said: “The reason we organized this vigil is to show solidarity for the family. He died in such a tragic way.

“Support is needed when something so tragic happens.”

Councilor Sally Longford, Deputy Head of Nottingham City Council, said at the meeting: “On behalf of Nottingham City Council, I offer my sincere condolences to Arjun’s family, friends and the communities of Nottingham and from Derby who were affected by this devastating tragedy.

“Nottingham is a place where we want people to feel safe, where people have a sense of belonging and pride, where we encourage and encourage people to come together, respecting the individuals and communities where people come to learn, live and discover.

Candles were lit in memory of Arjun Singh.

“I know our communities will suffer, but in times of deep sadness, we reach out to our friends, our community and our family to unite in solidarity. Our hearts go out to a family who never imagined that their loved one would be taken from their lives so suddenly.

“The loss of such a young man, with all his future ahead of him, is a tragedy.”

Addressing the crowd, Reverend Dr. Richard Davey, coordinating chaplain at the University of Nottingham Trent, said that Arjun meant a lot to the students.

He said: “Although they have only known Arjun for a little over a year, there were people who studied with him, who lived in corridors with him, who went out with him for the night, who are suffering and who are deeply upset. “

Two people were charged with the death of Arjun.

Mathiwos Tekle, 20, of Ryeland Gardens, Nottingham, made a brief appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court accused of manslaughter. He is also charged with robbery and supplying cocaine to three people.

No bail application has been made on behalf of Mathiwos Tekle, 20, of Ryeland Gardens, Nottingham, who has been brought before the city court.

The case was remitted to Nottingham Crown Court, where he is scheduled to appear on February 19. He was placed in pre-trial detention.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Tekle is also charged with the theft of Mr. Singh, 20, on the same date and providing cocaine to three people.

He spoke only to give his name, date of birth, address and Eritrean nationality. He was represented by lawyer Helen Rooks.

Aron Kahsai, 23, of Queens Walk, Nottingham, was charged with offering to supply a controlled drug and was released on bail.

A 22-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, was released.

.

advertisement