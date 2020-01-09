advertisement

Jackson Winkeler’s boss and pastor praised the murdered officer at his memorial service

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Hundreds of police officers and first responders came from across the state on Thursday to pay respect to Officer Jackson Winkeler in Florence.

Winkeler, who was an officer at Florence Regional Airport, was shot dead on duty at the airport on Sunday.

In January 2019, chief Robert Norton said a young man had come to him and asked if he could fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer. Looking back on this decision, Norton said he was happy to make Winkeler’s dream come true.

“Kid was stubborn, it was on the phone every day, he called,” We have to do it, when can I do it, where can I get this information? “said.

According to Norton, Officer Winkeler’s passion to help others can be felt by anyone walking through the airport gates.

“He would walk around, he would push people in wheelchairs, he would talk to them at the ticket counter. I would say,” Jackson, these people will miss their flights if you don’t let them go. “He would say,” I’m sorry Sorry, Chief, I’m sorry. ‘He’s never met a stranger anywhere in the airport,’ said Norton.

Before his death, Winkeler was only a week away from starting classes at the Criminal Justice Academy.

Dr. James Orr, pastor of the Pyerian Baptist Church in Latta, said that everyone could learn something from Winkeler’s commitment and determination to help others.

“There is a reason why he wore everything in his vest, he wanted to be able to serve someone. If someone wanted even the smallest thing in his vest:” I have it, I am ready, I am there ” , he wanted to be part of it, he wanted to be part of something bigger than himself to make a difference, ”said Dr. Orr.

After the service, dozens of police cars and motorcycles led Winkeler’s coffin up the street to a cemetery in Latta where his body was buried.

Serve and Connect is collecting donations during this time to support Winkeler’s family. To donate, click here.

