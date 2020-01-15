advertisement

EL CINCHADO, Guatemala (AP) – Hundreds of predominantly Honduran migrants began walking and hitchhiking on Wednesday from the city of San Pedro Sula and crossed the border into Guatemala in order to train the kind of caravan of migrants which reached the American border in 2018.

They arrived in dribs and dulls at the Guatemalan border throughout the day. Those who had documents were allowed to advance to Guatemala and sprawled along the rural road in groups of twenty.

Further to the Guatemalan capital, in the city of Morales, the national police checked the documents of migrants at a roadblock. PA journalists saw around 20 Honduran migrants board a police vehicle to be escorted to the border because they had not registered with the immigration authorities.

advertisement

The Guatemalan police were accompanied at the checkpoint by four agents from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Agent Alex Suárez said that the ICE was there to train the Guatemalan authorities on immigration control.

Early Wednesday, some migrants waved Honduran flags and shouted slogans against President Juan Orlando Hernández as they headed for the Guatemalan border.

Most attempts to train caravans in 2019 were smashed by police and the National Guard in Mexico, which is under increased pressure from the United States to prevent migrants from arriving at the U.S. border.

During his first full day in power, Guatemala’s new president, Alejandro Giammattei, said that Hondurans would be allowed to enter Guatemala, which they must cross to reach Mexico and the United States.

Giammattei said that travel agreements between the countries of Central America oblige Guatemala to allow the passage of migrants. But Guatemalan police appear to be detaining migrants at the Corinto crossing, apparently to demand that they present ID.

“We cannot prevent people with ID” from entering, said Giammattei. “We will ask the parents of the caravan guardians for their papers and if they do not have them, they will be returned to Honduras. We must protect the rights of children. “

Most countries do not allow minors to travel without the consent of their parents or guardians, and some participants in former caravans have traveled with children who are not their own.

“We will be extremely demanding when it comes to minors,” said Giammattei.

Giammattei also said that he had met Mexico’s foreign secretary Marcelo Ebrard on Wednesday morning and that he had been told that Mexico would not allow the caravan to advance on its territory.

“The Mexican government has informed us that it will not let them through … that it will use everything to keep them from passing,” said Giammattei.

“We will warn the people in the caravan that they will probably arrive at the border (with Mexico), but from there they will collide with a wall that they will not be able to penetrate and we believe that many ‘between them will give up. ”

The Mexican foreign ministry did not immediately comment.

Some migrants said they knew it would be difficult to get to the United States, but still tried.

“We don’t live here, we just survive,” said Elmer Garcia, 26, a migrant from the city of Comayagua who left San Pedro Sula early Wednesday. “So it doesn’t make much difference if you die there or die here.”

Gerson Noe Monterroso, 34, has been unemployed for five years. He left his hometown of Choloma, just north of San Pedro Sula, in hopes of finding a job and sending money back to his family.

Monterroso left with his toddler in his arms, but left his other children with their grandparents in Choloma.

“Here in Honduras, the opportunities are rare and crime is unbearable,” said Monterroso. “We are not even safe at home.”

It was, on his own account, his third attempt to reach the United States. He was turned back the other two times.

The prospects for any type of caravan like that of 2018 – which involved thousands of people – seem distant. Many migrants from the 2018 caravan have applied for asylum, which is now difficult, if not impossible.

The United States has used a carrot and stick approach in bilateral agreements since July with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to deny people the opportunity to seek asylum in the United States; they should instead be sent to America central with the ability to request for protection there.

“The truth is that it will be impossible for them to reach the United States,” said human rights activist Itsmania Platero. “The Mexican police have a large contingent and they will catch all undocumented migrants and they will be detained and returned to their country of origin.”

Israel Connor, a Nicaraguan who has lived in Honduras since fleeing political and social unrest in his home country, was not discouraged. He left on Wednesday with his wife Darlen Suazo and their three children, aged 3 to 5.

“We will fight, but if God is with us, no one can stop us,” said Connor. “We know that we are going to cross Guatemala, and God will soften the hearts of the Mexican authorities.”

It sounded like the rhetoric of migrants in the early caravans, but things have changed since then.

Immigration analyst Sally Valladares told local media, “The risks have become much higher due to threats of deportations from Mexico, but also because, when they are unable to cross (Mexico) in As part of a caravan, they will search for routes as individuals, and they could fall into the clutches of criminal gangs that attack migrants. “

advertisement